Does Triple Talaq Bill Protect Women’s Rights? Women Activists Weigh In

The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, has been passed by the Lok Sabha, thus, criminalizing the practice of instant triple talaq. BJP is claiming that through this bill they are honoring the rights of women and serving justice, finally, but the question is – is this really justice?

The bill is facing some tough opposition from Congress, Muslim rights groups and activists, who label it as a “political move” by BJP in the light of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and have raised the concern that the bill will only make women more vulnerable.

“This law is to bring only Muslim women to the roads, to ruin them and weaken them, and to put Muslim men in jail. The law will be misused, you will see,” said All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday. “Triple Talaq Bill violated the harm principle, besides having contradictory legal provisions. The Bill is discriminatory & arbitrary, and violates the Supreme Court’s jurisprudence on Criminal Law.”

Seconding his opinion, SQR Ilyas, a member of the working committee of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), also agrees that the bill was not needed as triple talaq had been already declared unconstitutional by the SC.

“It is a very dangerous bill that will make a civil issue a criminal offense. Who will take care of the wives and children once the husband goes to jail?” he said.

In contrary to these views, activist Shahanaz Shaikh finds that while the bill isn’t offering the justice women were looking for, it is certainly a ray of hope.

“It is a start to conferring justice to several women who have suffered the burden of triple talaq. The bill has now brought all of these women under the umbrella of law wherein now at least they can claim justice in court. Although the bill has not mentioned polygamy, as the apex court’s verdict was mainly on triple talaq, the law should soon move towards it,” she said. Similarly, Zakia Soman, the member of the Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, has welcomed the bill, praising the positive step taken by the government. The National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma also supported the bill saying that the absence of this legislation had brought suffering to many women.

However, what makes many women activists feel that the bill will not bring about the results it should have is the fact the law applies to only one community, making the offense of abandoning their wives a criminal offense.



“Why such an offense (abandoning wives), when committed by a non-Muslim man, is considered to be a civil offense and the same is being criminalized when committed by a Muslim man?” asked Secretary, All India Progressive Women’s Association (AIPWA), Kavita Krishnan. “I think the fundamental objection that my organization, AIPWA, and other women groups had on this bill stands. We had objected to the offense of instant triple talaq being criminalized. Our position is that there is no basis to make this a criminal offense,”

“There is ample evidence that desertion of wife without a due process of divorce is committed by men of all faith and community. It is not unique to Muslim men,” she added.

Following the same train of thought, CPI(M) politburo member Brinda Karat opposed the bill as it criminalises something which is a civil matter.



“For no other community law is desertion a ground for arrest. The bill is a masquerade by the Modi government to conceal the reality that it’s agenda is not the protection of the rights of Muslim women but the promotion of its sectarian anti-minority policies. I support the Supreme Court judgment for the end of arbitrary and instant triple talaq, but nowhere has the court given sanction for criminalisation,” she said.

As the bill consists of no provision that protects a woman’s rights to residence and maintainence after her husband has been jailed for the offense and gives the rights to a magistrate, Karat is of the opinion that it will cause “great difficulty for the woman.”

If, as per these activists, giving women their rights is not the agenda of this bill, so what is it then? According to Annie Raja, General Secretary, National Federation of Indian Women, “the government has taken this step for political gains in view of the upcoming elections to polarise the country”.

“We had sought that this bill will be sent to a select committee for wider consultation. This has a political agenda. The Modi government has nothing to do with the welfare of women, be it Hindu, Muslim or women of any other faith. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi is trying to be a Messiah for Muslim women, which he is not. Muslim women have much more graver problems than this and those are not being addressed,” activist Shabnam Hashmi said.



Malini Bhattacharya, President, All Indian Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), also finds the bill to be politically motivated. She pointed out that “the progressive sections within the Islamic community will be cornered as a result of the implementation of the bill and it will fuel Islamic fundamentalism as well.”

H/T: The New Indian Express

Image used for representation purposes only

