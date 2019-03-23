‘Documenting Humanity’ Around The World, Photographers Spread Awareness About Human Trafficking Survivors

Documenting humanity – that’s the motto of the widely-known ‘24 Hour Project’ that connects emerging photographers from all over the world, who share one photo per hour during 24 hours.

The photos not only allow people to see the world from a different point of view but also make a difference by raising awareness about global issues.

Recently, they have been sharing powerful pictures from their last project Documenting For Social Change in an attempt to support human trafficking survivors.

The theme of their upcoming project is “documenting humanity with a focus on women stories to support Women’s Human Rights”, which will take place on the 25th of May this year.