‘Documenting Humanity’ Around The World, Photographers Spread Awareness About Human Trafficking Survivors
- IWB Post
- March 23, 2019
Documenting humanity – that’s the motto of the widely-known ‘24 Hour Project’ that connects emerging photographers from all over the world, who share one photo per hour during 24 hours.
The photos not only allow people to see the world from a different point of view but also make a difference by raising awareness about global issues.
Recently, they have been sharing powerful pictures from their last project Documenting For Social Change in an attempt to support human trafficking survivors.
2:45 a.m. #Kathmandu #Nepal by @rujazz as part of the #24hourproject.
2:28 p.m. #Sirjan #Kerman #Iran by @saeed.zolfi as part of the #24hourproject.
11:11 a.m. #Singapore "Vibrance" by @keithwongz as part of the #24hourproject.
4:50 p.m. #Palkot #India "Women always on survival mode" by @RenzoGrande as part of the #24hourproject.
1:35 p.m. #Lagos #Nigeria "Nothing but Joy" by @daviddosunmu as part of the #24hourproject.
The theme of their upcoming project is “documenting humanity with a focus on women stories to support Women’s Human Rights”, which will take place on the 25th of May this year.
