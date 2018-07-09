Documentary ‘Searching for Saraswati’ Explores The Debate On An Elusive Belief

As a child, I found the possibility of an underwater river, the legend of Saraswati, almost enchanting. A chapter that I read in my class 3 Hindi book further added to my fantasies of the river. The idea literally used to give me goosebumps. But as I grew up, I started feeling rather disillusioned and somewhat cheated. Why was I being taught, at such an impressionable age, about something the existence of which was highly debated?

The most disappointing part though is the fact that something that I used to believe only as a child is the basis of the mainstream politics today. There is a huge group of adults absolutely convinced of something that has never been proved.

Filmmakers Shirley Abraham and Amit Madheshiya probably felt the same unease when they conceived their documentary Searching for Saraswati. With an entire political narrative built around the river and the state government sinking crores of money to revive it, the filmmakers perhaps found it imperative to raise the issue through their art.

Thus the filmmakers dwelled into the debate and interviewed people on both ends of it, the skeptics and the believers. Sundance Institute-MacArthur Foundation Short Film Fellowship is backing Searching for Saraswati which is the first Indian contribution to Op-Docs.

In a recent interview with the Scroll, the filmmakers discussed the foundations of the film and the debate that influenced and inspired it.

“As the Bharatiya Janta Party ascended to power in 2014, we began to hear a fantastical surmising about the scientific achievements of India’s great, often undated, past. Prime Minister Modi led the charge. Addressing the inauguration of a hospital in Mumbai, he claimed that the physiognomy of Ganesh proved that ancient India was proficient in plastic surgery. The flights of fancy of the political class and its associates and allies took wing,” said the filmmakers tracing the political narrative that inspired the film.

They added, “Amusing as these hallucinatory readings were, they were worrying on many ascendant levels. They showed the lack of comprehension among the political class and its associates of India’s magnificent and imaginative achievements in astronomy, mathematics, atomic doctrines and even surgery.”

The situation was indeed alarming. “Further, the accumulated knowledge of this imagined past was purported to be rooted in ancient Hindu religious texts. Knowledge of science was invoked to validate the greatness of the Hindu religion.”

The biggest problem was that “It discouraged the spirit of rational thinking and questioning. And ultimately, it sought to mould our multicultural identity to match an absolutist and misplaced religious idea, that India is a nation of and for, Hindus.”

Thus Searching for Saraswati was born. “We were looking for a metaphor to express this moment. An idiom, if you will, for this kind of rallying ground. And we found it in the furious search, and eventual declaration of discovery, of the mythical river Saraswati,” share the filmmakers.

“All stories are dense and overwhelming at first. The story of this film was an accordion of mythology, history, politics, religion, faith, nationalism and science. It was as if we had to write a whole book but were struggling to craft a single sentence,” they add.

The film brings together two ends of the debate, both elusive, both passionate. “On the one hand was Sahiram Kashyap, who had left home for the spot where Saraswati had “appeared”.”

On the other hand was Jarnail Singh. “Amidst the thronging believers, it was only farmer Jarnail Singh, from the neighbouring village Milkheda, who was not washed over with unquestioning belief. ” There also was someone to balance these extremes. “In the concert of voices, we also found RTI activist PP Kapoor as a brave and essential voice of reason.”

They add, “We went looking for what felt like the truest moment we could experience – that one man, Sahiram Kashyap, waiting for a 5,000-year-old mythical river to flow. Adopting this granular approach was illuminating. It helped us delve deeper, and not necessarily expand wider, into how propaganda influences perception and how faith and reason collide as the sounds of nationalism filter into a small village.”

H/T: Scroll