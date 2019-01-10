Documentary Film “Roshni” Contrasts Fast-Paced Urban Life With The Tranquility Of Rural Living

Nazneen Bhatia and Anshul Adhikari’s latest documentary Roshni for The Unknown Film Company follows the life of a young Himalayan woman from a small village who yearns to experience the bedazzling big city life.

Revolving around the life of its eponymous heroine, Roshni explores the hopes and dreams of the central character who lives in the Raogi village of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh. A proposed visit to Mumbai is a part of the film in which Roshni’s ambition is constantly contrasted with that of her husband and people around them who have already seen the big city life but choose the rooted Himachal village over the fast-paced life outside.

The film also muses upon the underratedness of the basic necessities of life and talks about the beauty of the tranquil village life and a constant connection with nature. The documentary also covers Vandana Shiva’s Navdanya organisation in Uttarakhand Bija Vidyapeeth.

The film keeps drawing a contrast between the headless hustle of the big city life and the calm of the village and nature. The hyper-consumerism of urban life and its lust for materialism have also been put under scrutiny in the film.

Roshni is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.