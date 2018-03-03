Doctor-Turned-Entrepreneur Ashoo Khosla On How Virtual Learning Is The Future Of Education

With over 15 years of experience in training, marketing, marketing communication, and business development in the Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals and FMCG industries, Ashoo Khosla decided to teach all of her learnings to the world.

LearnInns is an offspring of Ashoo’s experience and immense knowledge. It offers to innovate learning solutions to corporates and educational institutions. These include professional and skill development training & workshops, and conversion of existing learning content into exciting and useful new formats.

Ashoo talks to us about how challenging it was to build a product like this and how all of us can save ourselves from burning out using ‘the small c’. Excerpts:

What shortcomings did you discover in the original learning systems in Corporates that gave you the idea of starting LearnInns?

More than the shortcomings it is the fact that a significant transition is happening in corporate learning. The organizations are moving from traditional classroom learning to more of blended and online learning systems.

For most organizations this transition is a challenge as it requires resources, moving away from legacy systems, change of mindsets and so on. LearnInns was formed to assist the organizations in this transition and to help it make it smooth. LearnInns offers collaborative and innovative learning solutions to organizations and makes them future-ready as far as learning is concerned. This is our mission.

You curate learning solutions for both educational institutions and corporates. What are the fundamental differences between designing a learning content for educational institutions vis-à-vis a corporate?

Learning in educational institutes is about the fundamental concepts. So you have to emphasize more on theory. The lessons can be, therefore, relatively lengthy or elaborate. The focus on testing the knowledge is also greater. In Corporates, however, the emphasis is more on the practical aspects.The theory is briefly reviewed, and larger thrust is on actionable points and examples that can help the learner to improve their on-the-job skills.

You studied MBBS and then went to a business school. I am curious to know why you chose to become an entrepreneur over a doctor.

The journey was quite an organic one. I was exploring my potential and the available opportunities. I wanted to do something beyond clinical medicine, which led me to work in the Healthcare BPO and pharma sectors. When I was exposed to the business side of the work I decided to do an MBA; after which when I worked in the “learning and development” function I realized this was something that I enjoyed doing the most. Then the larger goal of making a difference in the field of education led me to become an entrepreneur so that I could execute my vision.

In fact, some of the skills that I learned in med school have come in handy for my venture: understanding the psychology of clients, simplifying elaborate and extensive reading material for better understanding, correlating the theory to the practical and so on.

What is LearnInns’ unique business proposition that is not offered by any other LMS organization or is offered by very few organizations?

It is providing customized solutions and value for money. We will not offer a standard LMS package that may have unnecessary features that you will never use. We will sit with you to understand your needs and collaborate to build a system that is perfect for your organization. We do not tell our clients what we can do for them, we ask them what they want, and then we do it for them.

As far as content is concerned, LearnInns provides the users with a seamless movement between the proprietary learning content of the organization and the open world library of LearnInns that has content from open sources as well as content designed by LearnInns coaches.

Which content format makes the grasping easier for everyone irrespective of age and profession?

We all know that the A-V medium is the way to go. With so much time spent online by everyone these days, the attention spans are short; so 3-5 minute capsules in video format are most effective. Whiteboarding is a technique that we are using extensively and it is very effective. It clicks well with the young and old alike. It also is conducive to collaborative learning.

You are developing AI learning system. Tell us more about that.

Well, that’s a medium to a long-term goal. Aaddoo Softtech is our technology partner in India, and our team is working on it. AI learning is data-based. Based on the data on individual education, learning contexts, etc., AI could help in adaptive learning for a student- for example, more accelerated learning will be offered to the quick learner, and more reinforcements for the same material will be provided for a student who is struggling. Specific gaps in education, as well as clear spikes in a certain area, could also be identified which could then be used to enrich the overall learning experience for the student.

How do you think educational institutes can harness the power of AI for making classroom learning fun and interactive?

One way is to convert your content into smart content, that is digitizing the content and incorporating things like gaming and simulations. Another thing is virtual classrooms- where you can connect and learn from anyone and anywhere in the world.

Many ventures are coming out with curated learning platforms and unique content formats. What are some things that distinguish the successful ones from that of the others which get over-shadowed?

Content is and will always be king. It’s the quality of content which will drive your success. The quality of delivery is also important. We just have to go back to the basics and remember what clicked in traditional learning. We always flocked to the classes where the teacher was intelligent and had a great grasp of their subject matter, we also loved a teacher who was a great orator. If it was someone who combined both, they were sure to win the “Most popular teacher” award!

The formats and platforms that will succeed will always be the ones that use creative methods of designing and delivering content – something that will catch and sustain the attention of the students.

What are some of the revolutionary trends that the educational sector for children and for corporates is about to witness in next 5-10 years?

The future is already here. The focus will be more on individualized learning. But that does not mean that an individual will be learning in isolation. Collaborative learning will happen in virtual environments, and these virtual classrooms will be global. We already see these trends with success of concepts like Khan Academy, Coursera, EdX, etc.

What are some of the challenges you faced while starting LearnInns?

The challenge always is maintaining the balance between doing things that will make a business profitable and your larger mission. Also growing and building an entrepreneurial venture is like nurturing a baby. The demands regarding time, commitment and involvement are also challenging.

What are some of the essential technological factors in designing Learning Management systems?

The simplicity of interface is critical. The user should not be intimidated by complicated pathways. He should be able to access content and feedback easily. It is also essential to have a platform that can be consistently upgraded and does not need to be replaced, given the fast pace of changing technology.

Tell us your best solution to save yourself from burning out.

By trying to incorporate a little bit of creativity into everything I do- be it at work or outside of it. This is called the small c. You get inspired by something you see, something you read…you try out a new thing… a new recipe, a new app for making presentations, a new way of signing off your emails. It enriches your life. And sometimes it leads to the Big C too, which is creativity, that helps you make a difference. Like I love writing – I have a blog, I sometimes write short poems and so on.

So this helped me to put out my research and thoughts on creativity in the form of a book – “Off the Corporate Bus and into the Creativity Boat.” It was published by Jaico and was released in November last year, and people who are reading it are reaching out to say that it made a difference and it set them thinking about creativity. Having a hobby helps too. I have been learning Hindustani vocal music for the last few years and it inspires me, rejuvenates me, and makes me more creative.

How can corporate employees incorporate learning into their hectic work schedules since upskilling is the need of the hour?

The good news is that learning today is available at the click of a button and can be easily accessed anywhere, anytime. If anyone has the will to learn it is not really hard. Online learning also comes in small capsules, so just like you take health breaks by getting up from your desk and walking around a bit, I would suggest “learning breaks” where you get away from what you are doing and spend 5-10 minutes learning something.

Of course, it is important to have larger learning goals- “this is the skill I want to pick,” or “I want to go to the advanced level of a skill I already possess” and then keep working towards them. The management can also set aside some time for people to learn, to experiment, to ideate, to innovate at work but at the end of the day, the motivation to learn comes from the individual; the management can only facilitate the process.

Give one advice for everyone who is a teacher to someone or wants to become one.

I would say two things- Empathy and creativity. Actually, they are both linked because empathy can lead you to be more creative. Try to step in the shoes of your student, try to understand what are their challenges, what are they struggling with – observe, imagine and then think of out of box solutions to solve these problems and provide the best learning experience to them. Don’t we all remember that one teacher from school or college who took that extra effort to make us understand hard concepts, which we then never forgot throughout our life…be that teacher!