Doctor Issa Fathima Jasmine’s Initiative Of Installing Public Refrigerators Is Feeding The Hungry

issa Fathima Jasmine is an orthodontist from Chennai, who often gave away the excess food in her house to the needy as she didn’t like wasting food and realised how even a bite can help someone. Soon she began to install public refrigerators as a project under her Public Foundation.

Issa is the founder of the Public Foundation, which installed a Community fridge called ‘Ayyamittu Unn’ in Besant Nagar, Chennai, on 20 August 2017. The fridge comprises two compartments – a fridge and a storage rack. While the fridge is for food, the rack is for miscellaneous items such as books, clothes, and shoes that people would like to donate. Anybody in need is free to use the items in the fridge.

The initiative started in Chennai and was extended to Bengaluru in November 2017.

“It all began when I would give excess food to a lady near my house as I didn’t like food going waste. There would be many occasions when I would have excess food, and I wouldn’t even know whom to share it with except this woman. Unfortunately, she died, and along with the bond of being disconnected with the person, I had the problem again of throwing food to garbage just because it was in a little excess quantity at home. Soon it got me thinking of my wishlist if there was a space where the food can be kept, and someone in need could utilise it the same day,” recalled Jasmine as per The Better India.

She continued, “Then the idea of the refrigerator came along, and it was time to work with the corporation or the malls. I was doing rounds across different spaces and talking to various people but without any luck. Most people just couldn’t understand what I was trying to convey through a public refrigerator. They kept asking questions like, “Who will ensure what happens to the food? Will it remain good or go stale? Who will pay for the electricity? What will we benefit from this?”

“Large stores had concerns if their business would be affected by keeping such refrigerators outside their stores. I didn’t have all the answers, or perhaps I was not good at convincing everyone. Then I had to do a recheck on going and getting things done. So as a primary step, we registered the organisation as it is a group and community effort rather than one individual taking this concept ahead,” she shared.

The next step Issa took was to visit the corporations again, till they finally agreed for the initiative. “So now it is Public Foundation which runs this concept with the help of volunteers, project coordinators, people who contribute food, shoes, clothes and even people who utilise it without any embarrassment,” Issa shared happily.

With time and visible benefits of the refrigerator, there were more conditions from the end of the corporations and the agencies. “We had to be careful that the refrigerator was placed where there is no risk of an electrical malfunction. It couldn’t be at a place where roads were being dug, and so many issues came up, which we weren’t aware of when conceptualising the project. As the refrigerator is generally placed on the main road, issues come up and need to be addressed,” she said.

She continued, “It is incredible how most of us living in urban landscapes assume people who are in the lower ring of the ladder and the society have access to food, or even nutritious food all the time. Only when I started the project, I realised how many drivers and others who can’t afford good nutritious food make do with just rice and gulp it with water. So now, we ask people to sometimes leave even raw vegetables (in good condition only) in the refrigerators.”

Fathima also shared that there were many who questioned her for starting charity initially. “I am also an orthodontist, a mum to a 15-year old who encouraged me to get this done. I also run a boutique and pursue other interests. It is strange that many were advising me that I am too young to begin a charity. So when is it a good time to start something noble? I used to organise cloth recycling drives even in college, over a decade ago,” shared Fathima.

There have been instances, which have made her more connected to this initiative. Sharing those, she said, “Many times I have cried from a distance, watching someone expressing a huge smile just by seeing food in good condition, rather than sorting it from the garbage bin. So many clothes now come to the shelves along with stationary and even toys too. I am very sure those who pick it up have a lot of cherished value in their lives.”

