Do You Think Boys And Men Should Be Made A Part Of Gender Equality Conversations?

When it comes to spreading awareness about gender equality and empowering women, you’ll often notice that it is relegated to being a ‘women’s issue’ only and men are more or less exempted from the awareness part of it. This ends up making it a ‘men vs women’ scenario, which it so shouldn’t be.

Earlier this year, IWB had worked with Safecity on our campaign Vocal Streets, where we talked about creating a safe environment for reporting of sexual harassment. And now Safecity, along with ECF India, has raised the question of whether men and boys should be engaged in the conversation about gender equality. ECF India is an NGO based in Pune, India, that works with men to end violence and discrimination against women.

Safecity/ECF on Twitter Gender Equality can happen when ‘Men are Allies’ Join our tweetchat tonight and share your thoughts. #LeaveNoOneBehind @SXonomics @AmiFromIndia @skhndh @priyankasacheti @CallOutStalking @freudontherocks @onefuture_india @Tejaswi2406 @caselchris1 @sarikabhattach @Tanazhm

Safecity/ECF on Twitter Presenting our 1st question.. @willmuirnow @Go_Pauli @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @TheGenderLab #LeaveNoOneBehind

Suhasini Chitra on Twitter @pinthecreep @willmuirnow @Go_Pauli @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @TheGenderLab That they can be a part of the solution when we talk about #GenderEquality. It is not a men vs women scenario and we must caution against stepping into that realm. #LeaveNoOneBehind

William Muir on Twitter @su_unlettered @pinthecreep @Go_Pauli @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @TheGenderLab Thats right, such a position is a loose loose scenario, but it is easy to approach the problem like that, especially on a situation by situation analyisis..i.e. if you look an one single case of male perp. discrimination in isolation. #LeaveNoOneBehind

ElsaMarie on Twitter @pinthecreep @willmuirnow @Go_Pauli @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @TheGenderLab A1 Most men and not perpetrators of violence. But most men are silent bystanders when it comes to violence. They must intervene more, challenge the Norms of toxic masculinity and stand in solidarity with their female peers. #LeaveNoOneBehind

Safecity/ECF on Twitter Hold your breath! It’s time for Question 2- @TheGenderLab @Go_Pauli @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @willmuirnow #LeaveNoOneBehind

Suhasini Chitra on Twitter @pinthecreep @TheGenderLab @Go_Pauli @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @willmuirnow Theirs are the voices that have been missing from the conversation thus far. Anything related to gender or gender equality has for too long been seen as a women’s issue. It affects #AllGenders and must be seen as such.

William Muir on Twitter @su_unlettered @pinthecreep @TheGenderLab @Go_Pauli @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US Boys/men are only one group missing. Id say many groups are missing, under represented. LBGTQ, women as survivors etc. So boys are not the only missing group, but yes, theire voice needs to be heard without quashing or removing power from others

Madhumita Das on Twitter @pinthecreep @TheGenderLab @Go_Pauli @Promundo_US @willmuirnow #LeaveNoOneBehind Engaging men and boys have become silver bullet for many . We need to advance more thinking around the “how” rather than “why” of the work with men otherwise this effort will just remain an instrumental piece which would create more damage to women’s movement.

Safecity/ECF on Twitter Aaaaand Question 3 is out! @Madhumita_India @TheGenderLab @Promundo_US @willmuirnow @Go_Pauli #LeaveNoOneBehind

Suhasini Chitra on Twitter @pinthecreep @Madhumita_India @TheGenderLab @Promundo_US @willmuirnow @Go_Pauli Silence around issues related to women, particularly #sexuality and #menstruation, give birth to misconceptions that become universal truths. #LeaveNoOneBehind

Pauline on Twitter @su_unlettered @pinthecreep @Madhumita_India @TheGenderLab @Promundo_US @willmuirnow True, open conversations, and safer spaces are important to dispel misconceptions, and to break the silence and taboo #LeaveNoOneBehind

Madhumita Das on Twitter @pinthecreep @TheGenderLab @Promundo_US @willmuirnow @Go_Pauli #LeaveNoOneBehind Junk those fundas when you interact with boys like “Boys will be boys” “men can’t show emotion”; “men can’t resist sex”; ” Tell them having a bad day and being under performer is okay.

Safecity/ECF on Twitter Thank you for your wonderful insights! Here’s moving on to our 4th question- @Promundo_US @Go_Pauli @willmuirnow @Madhumita_India @TheGenderLab #LeaveNoOneBehind

Madhumita Das on Twitter @pinthecreep @Promundo_US @Go_Pauli @willmuirnow @TheGenderLab #LeaveNoOneBehind This is a listening time for them; a moment when the silent voices are opening up; moment to shows solidarity and support

Sonia Kaur on Twitter @pinthecreep @Promundo_US @Go_Pauli @willmuirnow @Madhumita_India @TheGenderLab Everyone should support these kind of Campaigns. These campaigns are making huge impact on our society which is very important. #BeTheChange #LeaveNoOneBehind

Safecity/ECF on Twitter Our final question for today is out. This Tweet Chat might be coming to an end but the conversation on #GenderEquality and men’s voices in it has only just begun! We urge you to keep going, we shall too! @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @Go_Pauli @TheGenderLab @willmuirnow

Suhasini Chitra on Twitter @pinthecreep @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @Go_Pauli @TheGenderLab @willmuirnow If the thought enters their head that they #help their wives/mothers/sisters or #allow them to do something, they’re treading dangerous waters.

The Gender Lab on Twitter @su_unlettered @pinthecreep @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @Go_Pauli @willmuirnow Perfectly explained. If men think that they are being gender equitable by allowing females to have their freedom, then it means they don’t understand #GenderEquality A lot men say “Par main toh allow kar raha hu na meri biwi ko?”

Pauline on Twitter @TheGenderLab @su_unlettered @pinthecreep @Madhumita_India @Promundo_US @willmuirnow Yes, our language reflects our mindset/ perceptions – using cuss words, terms like allow, permit, help etc. reflect these. We could start by becoming conscious of the language we use #LeaveNoOneBehind

