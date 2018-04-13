Divya Kakran, Who Started Out Fighting Boys In Dangals, Wins Bronze In Commonwealth Games

Hailing from a poor family, with the label of being of lower caste plus being a girl adding to her woes, 18-year-old Divya Kakran put India in the spotlight in the Commonwealth Games 2018 with her stellar performance. Having won the bronze medal for India in wrestling in 68 kg category, Divya has proved that the toughest difficulty can be overcome if you possess her willpower.

Introduced to the career of wrestling by her father from a young age, she has beaten numerous boys in the dangals held in the villages. As her father himself disclosed, Divya is the sole breadwinner of a family of 14 members. But she never crumbled under the pressure, beating one opponent after another. She isn’t called India’s Dangal Queen for nothing, after all.

She holds 48 national and international medals to her name, adding the bronze at the Commonwealth games to her list. Today, she gives speeches in her village, encouraging them to not discriminate between a girl and a boy or to establish one’s caste as a hurdle to their aspirations. “Caste is nothing, talent is everything,” she said.

H/T: The Quint