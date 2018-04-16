Dismissing Appeal Of Convicts In Danish Woman Rape Case, Delhi HC Upholds Life Imprisonment

The Delhi High Court bench, consisting of Justices S. Muralidhar and I. S. Mehta, has dismissed the appeal of the five convicts in the gang-rape case of a Danish woman in Delhi in January 2014, maintaining the 2016 trial court verdict of life imprisonment for them.

The five- Mahender alias Ganja, Mohammed Raja, Raju Bhajje, Arjun and Raju Chhaka- had been charged with robbing and gang-raping the woman at knifepoint. They dragged her to a deserted place near the Divisional Railway Officers’ Club, located a few hundred meters from the New Delhi Railway Station.

They had been convicted by the trial court for the offenses under sections 376 (D) (gang rape), 395 (dacoity), 366 (kidnapping), 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.

The court had said that the convicts “leveled a stigma on the face of the country.”

“They do not deserve any leniency. She had been subjected to such inhuman act continuously for five long hours, and during this period she was given beatings when she tried to save herself. Accused persons did not show any mercy when she was asking them not to rape her as she had AIDS,” the court had said, denying any leniency to be shown to the convicts.

H/T: The Hindu