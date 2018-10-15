Discovering His Drag Queen Avatar Has Opened Doors Of Self-Exploration For Divya Roop
Coming out as gay about three years ago was a beginning of a new life for Divya Roop. Accepting his true self brought him closer to his stronger side and while embarking on this journey of self-exploration, he found true love a month ago. He found solace in his drag queen avatar – Divine Scarlet.
The Shimla boy set a strong example when he came out and became a source of inspiration for many. His life journey of finding himself, confrontation with family, and turning a new page of his life in Mumbai was shared by Humans of Bombay, which touched many hearts.
(1/2) “I grew up in between Bihar and Shimla. During my teens, I could never relate to boys by my age when they spoke about having crushes on girls, and being attracted to them. I realised early on that I wasn’t attracted to girls that way – I was interested in them only because of their gowns, makeup and heels. I didn’t know if there was something wrong with me, but if any boy came near me – I used to get that electric sensation down my spine. When I grew older, I understood what the term ‘gay’ meant and knew that that’s who I was. Of course, I tried to hide this from my family as long as I could, but I was actively in a relationship during the time. One day, I was having a fight with my boyfriend and one of my sister’s overheard that conversation – I think that’s how she first had her doubts. I assume she went on to create a fake profile to join one of the Facebook Pages I was handling, ‘Queer Campus’ and her doubts were confirmed – she told the rest of my family. When my dad found out, he tried to come up with excuses – ‘it’s a mental problem; a hormonal imbalance -we’ll find a cure!’. I told him it had nothing to do with any of that. He then requested me to join yoga for a month – he thought that maybe, that would change my mind. I agreed for his sake – after a month, I thanked him. I finally had enough clarity to accept and understand that this is who I am and that this is my reality. My father’s response to this was ‘do what you want’, but my mother’s reaction was far worse. She said, ‘I had given birth to a son, not a Hijara’ and I’ve never forgotten that sentence – I left home; I didn’t want to put my family through any shame.”
While he was happy that his journey was inspiring many, he then felt restricted to show his broken side. He felt it will be unfair for people looking upto him. Through Divine Scarlet, he lives and pours out the fears, anxieties, and sorrows that are within him. As he tells us, “I am wearing a costume, there’s a mask of makeup, but it’s the true me behind the mask.” He adds, “I get to vent and show my real emotions through my drag performance. She is divine because she is broken.”
Read excerpts from our candid conversation with Divya.
You Insta bio has many labels (Polyamorous, Amorophobic, Nonsexual, Androgynous, Gay). Tell us about them.
I personally don’t believe tags are important but in a world still confined by standard gender definitions, these labels help you to build an identity and survive. I am everything. I am comfortable with myself in every way, be it being a man with makeup or a woman with a beard.
You identify yourself as an asexual gay person. Tell us, how does the LGBTQ community behave towards asexual people?
The behavior is strange. It’s difficult for homosexuals to accept homosexuals who are not looking for physical relationships. It’s a world of contradiction. While the LGBTQ community is looked at as the one breaking stereotypes, a few of them from the community behave differently with a person not fitting into stereotypes.
One of the labels that define you is #makeup. What role has it played in your life while exploring body positivity?
I have been doing makeup for the past 6-7 years now. It is the one thing that has brought confidence to my life. It has helped me identify myself, has helped me love myself. I have always been skinny and I was bullied for it. But after I defined my feminine side with makeup, the same body type was loved.
Moral – People will tell you tons of things about you, your body, but in the end, your body is a gift to you from nature. So, embrace it.
The Divine Scarlet costume is quite interesting. Is there a meaning behind it?
My character basically portrays a woman who has a very strong appearance. A woman who is bold about her thoughts, opinions, and emotions and is gentle at the same time.
And, how do you arrange them?
I buy them and then add embellishments to them myself. Like, for the next outfit, I will be adding feathers and stones on a corset.
What is your definition of beauty, Divya? Has becoming a drag queen helped you in reclaiming a personal understanding of it?
When I started to watch the RuPaul show, I watched as a guy. And, now, a few years later, I am a drag queen myself. What I have learned is makeup can change a person in seconds, so, what matters is the beauty a person carries within. The inner beauty is true, it lives forever, it is eternal. The outer can be altered at any moment.
Before we go, tell us about the dream you’re looking forward to living.
To be on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
This article was first published on June 22, 2018.
