Discovering His Drag Queen Avatar Has Opened Doors Of Self-Exploration For Divya Roop

Coming out as gay about three years ago was a beginning of a new life for Divya Roop. Accepting his true self brought him closer to his stronger side and while embarking on this journey of self-exploration, he found true love a month ago. He found solace in his drag queen avatar – Divine Scarlet.

The Shimla boy set a strong example when he came out and became a source of inspiration for many. His life journey of finding himself, confrontation with family, and turning a new page of his life in Mumbai was shared by Humans of Bombay, which touched many hearts.

While he was happy that his journey was inspiring many, he then felt restricted to show his broken side. He felt it will be unfair for people looking upto him. Through Divine Scarlet, he lives and pours out the fears, anxieties, and sorrows that are within him. As he tells us, “I am wearing a costume, there’s a mask of makeup, but it’s the true me behind the mask.” He adds, “I get to vent and show my real emotions through my drag performance. She is divine because she is broken.”

Read excerpts from our candid conversation with Divya.

You Insta bio has many labels (Polyamorous, Amorophobic, Nonsexual, Androgynous, Gay). Tell us about them.

I personally don’t believe tags are important but in a world still confined by standard gender definitions, these labels help you to build an identity and survive. I am everything. I am comfortable with myself in every way, be it being a man with makeup or a woman with a beard.

You identify yourself as an asexual gay person. Tell us, how does the LGBTQ community behave towards asexual people?

The behavior is strange. It’s difficult for homosexuals to accept homosexuals who are not looking for physical relationships. It’s a world of contradiction. While the LGBTQ community is looked at as the one breaking stereotypes, a few of them from the community behave differently with a person not fitting into stereotypes.

One of the labels that define you is #makeup. What role has it played in your life while exploring body positivity?

I have been doing makeup for the past 6-7 years now. It is the one thing that has brought confidence to my life. It has helped me identify myself, has helped me love myself. I have always been skinny and I was bullied for it. But after I defined my feminine side with makeup, the same body type was loved.

Moral – People will tell you tons of things about you, your body, but in the end, your body is a gift to you from nature. So, embrace it.

The Divine Scarlet costume is quite interesting. Is there a meaning behind it?

My character basically portrays a woman who has a very strong appearance. A woman who is bold about her thoughts, opinions, and emotions and is gentle at the same time.

And, how do you arrange them?

I buy them and then add embellishments to them myself. Like, for the next outfit, I will be adding feathers and stones on a corset.

What is your definition of beauty, Divya? Has becoming a drag queen helped you in reclaiming a personal understanding of it?

When I started to watch the RuPaul show, I watched as a guy. And, now, a few years later, I am a drag queen myself. What I have learned is makeup can change a person in seconds, so, what matters is the beauty a person carries within. The inner beauty is true, it lives forever, it is eternal. The outer can be altered at any moment.

Do I look like a messy school kid or what? 😅😅😅 #instagay #formal #shirt #checks #office #schoolkid #schoolboy 139 Likes, 3 Comments – Wanderer (@hoemoticon) on Instagram: “Do I look like a messy school kid or what? 😅😅😅 #instagay #formal #shirt #checks #office #schoolkid…”

Before we go, tell us about the dream you’re looking forward to living.

To be on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Have you met Divine Scarlet yet? #dragqueen #lgbt #instagay #pridemonth #newbeginings #MUA 168 Likes, 8 Comments – Wanderer (@hoemoticon) on Instagram: “Have you met Divine Scarlet yet? #dragqueen #lgbt #instagay #pridemonth #newbeginings #MUA”

This article was first published on June 22, 2018.