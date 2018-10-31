Thursday, November 01 2018, 02:05:31
Khushboo Sharma

Disabled Mother Of Two Becomes Haryana’s Very First Bus Conductor

  October 31, 2018

“I am Haryana’s first lady conductor and I am so happy to get this job. I have joined my duties three days ago and have learned most of the things related to ticketing,” says 32-year-old Sharmilla.

Haryana’s very first lady conductor, Sharmilla is a differently abled mother of two daughters and hails from a small village of Haryana’s Rewari district. InUth reported her saying, “Both I and my husband were unemployed. We are raising two daughters. I had been looking for a job for the last 8 to 10 years and when I learned about this vacancy, I applied against it and got the job.”

She is among the only two women who got the job as bus conductors in a recent recruitment drive conducted by Haryana government owing to the ongoing strike by the roadways employees of the state.

Being a bus conductor still remains one of those professions in India which are not considered fit for women. Despite this fact and a 40 percent disability in one of her legs, Sharmilla went ahead to pursue her dream and did not let anything come into her way.

H/T: InUth 

Image for representation purposes only. 

