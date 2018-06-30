Directors Jasmine And Avinash Capture The Horrific Exploitation Of Children In Documentary ‘Amoli’

It is estimated that between 24 lakh and 36 lakh children are currently trapped in hands of child traffickers.



Covering this plight of children are directors Jasmine Kaur Roy and Avinash Roy, who have attempted to capture the magnitude of commercial sexual exploitation of children in their movie Amoli: Priceless.

The camera glides through the lush green fields of Jalpaiguri. In sharp contrast to the solitude and beauty of Northern India, the narration un-layers the painful truth: “We wanted to juxtapose the landscapes of rural India and the horror it hides,” says national award-winning director Jasmine Kaur Roy to The News Minute.

There is a child’s life is lost in this trade every eight minutes, the documentary informs the viewer. The movie also captures the fear and trauma that children trapped in prostitution experience and the sheer helplessness and inability of the state to protect its children.

Speaking about the challenges they faced while documenting child trafficking, Jasmine says, “The police may be sensitised. They may follow all protocols during a raid. But the criminals are always one step ahead. Being an unorganised sector, and with families willingly selling their daughters, it becomes difficult for the police to keep track.”

“Very often, the age of the girls in their documents are forged. The traffickers are constantly changing the routes on which the girls are taken. It becomes very difficult for the police to nab criminals,” she adds.

Along the 100 km stretch between the districts of Neemuch and Mandsur in Madhya Pradesh, selling children to ‘agents’ for commercial sexual exploitation has become a tradition – where aunts, uncles, and even parents sell their children. “The girl’s family is boycotted by the village if the girl refuses. If a family has two girl children, it is decided at birth which one would be sold and which one would be married off,” says Avinash Roy. The average age of girls being sold into prostitution is between 12 and 13. “At the age of 11, they are sent on a one-year “internship” with older girls to understand how the trade works,” he adds.

Both Jasmine and Avinash stress on the importance of growing and being responsible as a society and not just blaming the government or the police. It is a collective failure of the society. “As long as there is demand for children, the trade will flourish. The customer has to be caught and punished,” says Avinash Roy. “The idea behind the movie was to capture the enormity of the trade, bring awareness to the masses. Most of us live in denial because we believe it does not affect us,” he signs off.

A group of children can be heard chanting in chorus in the movie: Bharath mera desh hai. Sabhi Bharath vaasi mere bhai-behen hai. Mujhe apna desh se pyaar hai. (India is my country. All Indians are my brothers and sisters. I love my country.

H/T: The News Minute