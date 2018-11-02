Director Sangeeta Datta On Rediscovering Renowned Filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh’s Life In Her Documentary

Film director Sangeeta Datta’s documentary, Birds of Dusk, is based on the renowned filmmaker Rituparno Ghosh’s life and sheds lights on some of the unknown sides of his life. It contains parts from the interviews Ghosh had given and his memoir ‘First Person’. At the Jio MAMI 20th Film Festival on 28 October, the documentary premiered.

Shot over the course of a year, the documentary also features conversations with actors like Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Aparna Sen, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ghosh’s core crew cinematographer Aveek Mukhopadhyay, editor Arghyakamal Mitra and music composer Debajyoti Mishra.

“Rituparno Ghosh was a very dear and old friend from our days at Jadavpur University. We also had a long collaborative period when I worked as Associate Director on Chokher Bali, Raincoat, Antarmahal, The Last Lear and later on the documentary on Tagore, Jeeban Smriti. I edited a book on Rituparno (published by Routledge) and almost immediately started work on the documentary. I felt it was urgent to make the film now to assess the prolific filmography and to get a sense of one of the most artistic and intellectual filmmakers of our time,” said Datta.

“Ritu and I would have long discussions not only on cinema but on art, history, literature and our mutual love for Tagore. The title, Bird of Dusk, is a reference to a very well known painting by Abanindranath Tagore (founder of the Bengal School of Art) but beyond that, it is a reference to the creative process in an artist’s mind. It also evokes the image of a lonely bird flying home at dusk. I think my film offers this interpretation,” she added.

Datta went on to describe how challenging it was to complete the film with a young crew and very little funds.

“No one wanted to finance a documentary. But people were generous with their time and resources. Pulling out archival material was difficult since his early films were shot on film so a lot of footage had to be digitized. Some films with legal liabilities could not be touched,” she said. “So we went on a journey of the city, discovering Kolkata through the lens of young cinematographer, through the changing seasons and the festivals, through the flowing river which then worked as a beautiful metaphor for Ritu’s bold arguments about gender fluidity, indeed about the very cycle of life.”

Datta worked with Ghosh on six projects. Reflecting back on the memories from those days, she remembered that how he excelled in attracting the attention of cinephiles across the globe towards Bengali cinema.

“Ghosh was spot-on with his publicity and marketing, and casting stars had a lot to do with that. So his earlier films had serious issues like marital rape, incest, infidelity but he had stars to lure his audience to the big screen. He has acknowledged Ray’s influence in his work many times especially with Chokher Bali. The influence of Aparna Sen’s Paroma (on him) is also widely acknowledged. People came back to single screen theatres to watch his films, which were aesthetic and hard-hitting but were well-told stories,” she shared.

Her ultimate purpose with this documentary is to present “an honest and personal look at a very unique individual, who became a cultural icon and who had a deep-seated influence on present-day thinking.”

H/T: Firstpost