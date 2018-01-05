Director Roopa Rao Tells Us ‘The Other Love Story’ From Bangalore

Very rarely do we come across people who change our point of view on something completely. That’s what young director Roopa Rao did to me. Roopa is the director of a much-anticipated web-series which happens to be one of its kinds. The web series is called, ‘The Other Love Story’ and it narrates the love story between two young girls.

We barely get to see movies made on Lesbian love. I mean we had, ‘But I’m a Cheerleader’ and ‘Carol,’ although we don’t get to see that in India.

We had a Skype call scheduled, but we had to move to a phone call, which I am glad happened. While we were on the phone, I could hear the metro city traffic in the background. I also noticed how fluent Roopa sounded in Kannada.

Me: What is so different about this ‘The Other Love Story’?

Roopa: Well, I don’t really want to break or combat any stereotype. The Other Love Story is a very basic and organic tale of two girls who have no reference point to understand why they’re attracted to each other.

Me: How do the series show woman power?

Roopa: Well it is not out in the open, but we do have undertones of strong independent women. We show the women earning in the family and mothers heading the household.

Me: So how did you come around to writing this story?

Roopa: I identify myself as a crazy artist. I feel like this story chose me. It took me a year and a half to get this story into action, and now when I re-watch some of the episodes myself, I still feel butterflies in my stomach. It is a very pure and organic love story.

Me: What struggles of the middle-class LGBT community do the web series highlight?

Roopa: Well, obviously there will be drama on the family’s end of acceptance, but it is majorly about the girls accepting what is happening to them. It is a direct journey to find love.

Me: What do you wish to change in the society with your web series?

Roopa: All I want is for the society to watch and realise that it is normal for people of the same sex to fall in love. I will be very happy even if I hear someone say, ‘It is okay for that to happen. Just let them live their life’. Ever since the web series is out, random girls from India are sending me messages saying that they are very happy to have someone finally representing them.

Me: Who is your LGBT icon?

Roopa: Do people actually have LGBT icons? I honestly don’t like labeling people by sexuality. But if you ask me, I would say Ellen DeGeneres, keeping her sexuality aside. I see her as a human above all other factors.

Me: What is your love story like? *wink wink*

Roopa: Um… it was life-altering. Our love story was like how you would see in the 90s with love letters and greeting cards. But today I am committed and married to the cinema.

Me: And what is your favorite LGBT movie?

Roopa: I’ve seen a lot of LGBT movies. I am a movie buff. But my favorite was Fingersmith. It was an HBO production. It’s not a movie but a TV series, and it is based in the 1800s, and I love everything about that film from the story to the cinematography.

Me: Any interesting behind the scenes moments from ‘The Other Love Story’?

Roopa: Honestly, so many! We were on a budget, so it was hard to get some resources. So for one scene, we had to create rain. We went and bought some pipes. We poked some holes in them and used someone’s water tank to create rain. It was so much fun!

Me: Give us one reason why we should watch your show?

Roopa: I have many so I will give you three instead of one. *laughs* One, a love story like this has never been portrayed in Indian cinema, and two, it will be refreshing for all those who have grown up in the 90s, and third, anyone who’s been in love will be able to resonate with the story. As for the people who haven’t been in love yet, will have more hope for love.

Me: Family honor stands in the way of individual choices. Does your show highlight that?

Roopa: Definitely, because the story is set in the 90s. As for now, I think parents and children can listen and talk it out. In the 90s, you could not discuss it openly, but you could always find ways to make it work out for you.

Me: How honest is your web series about sex?

Roopa: People of all sexualities want to make love, and that’s what the series show.

Me: How did your family react to the idea of a same-sex love story?

Roopa: They’re still digesting it. *laughs*

Me: Any advice for teenagers on how to discuss sexuality with their parents?

Roopa: Well, it should be a two-way communicative relationship between the parents and children. If the parents want to know what is going on with their child, they need to be that open to the conversation and vice-versa.

Me: Have you ever been attracted to a woman?

Roopa: I believe that we are all born bisexual because we are created by two beings of different genders. So yes, I have been attracted to women.

Me: What’s the first feature that attracts you to a person?

Roopa: Eyes. And smile. I cannot notice anything beyond that in the first meeting.

Me: India shows same sex in mythological stories and temples. What is stopping us from being accepting now?

Roopa: Well, we have the rich cultural history, and when we started protecting it while we were being invaded, we started culturally closing ourselves. We used to be beings of love, but when we had to survive, we became beings of fear. To survive, we started procreating and forcing homosexuality to end. This is a phase that comes and leaves. We need to concentrate on bigger things like there are millions out there dying of hunger!

UPDATE: ‘The Other Love Story’ became the best LGBTQ story 2017 according to TO. WebFest.

Photo Source: Roopa Rao

This article was first published on August 12, 2016.