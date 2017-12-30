Director Reema Sengupta’s Film Becomes The First Indian Movie To Go To Sundance Film Festival After 15 Long Years

The film ‘Counterfeit Kunkoo’ by Reema Sengupta is the first Indian fiction short to go to Sundance film festival in 15 years! It is the second ever Indian fiction short to be selected in the history of the festival and the only film (feature or short) representing India at Sundance in the year 2018.

A 15-minute short film is the first passion project of the Niche ad production house, CATNIP, featuring Kani Kusruti and Vijay Varma. It draws attention to issues like marital rape and housing discrimination. Reema wrote the film a few years ago when her father asked her mother to manage on her own and find her own space after 24 years of marriage. Reema told Vogue, “The idea was to address housing discrimination and the shift of attitude towards a woman after she decides to separate from an abusive marriage. I didn’t know how to channelise the deep sense of anger and helplessness I was feeling. So I chose to write a film about it.”

The movie talks about discrimination faced by women based on their marital status. Reema says, “Haven’t we all known several women who have been discriminated against in some capacity because of their marital status? I have seen it countless times around me, with women of my family and so many others. We still seem to live in a society that believes in having a husband as a prerequisite to living respectfully, it’s important to break that.”

She added, “The setting of the film is based on the spaces and people I experienced and understood growing up. The film was shot in four days straight and my mother, who produced it, pulled in all sorts of favours for us to be able to shoot it. We were looking for locations that not just add texture to the story, but spaces that feel real to the conflict of accommodation in the city.”

On the selection of her movie to the festival this year, she expressed her joy, saying, “It feels exhilarating, and there is a deep sense of responsibility as well… A lot of the emails say that it’s great to see a portrait of an Indian woman, and one that is made in such a subtle way. I was happy to hear a lot of them say that they were deeply moved by the film and very taken by its storytelling, which they found to be beautifully nuanced, intimate and bold.”

Shorts program: Counterfeit Kunkoo Meet Reema Sengupta, director of Counterfeit Kunkoo, which is playing in the Shorts competition at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

H/T: Vogue India