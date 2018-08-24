Director Reema Kagti On Why Women Got The Short End Of The Stick In ‘Gold’

Reema Kagti’s Gold has been performing well at the box office, even as the reviews it has received haven’t been entirely positive.

In a recent interview with Firstpost, Reema spoke about why the film is doing so well and why the women in her film got the short end of the stick. Excerpts:

On recreating the 30s for the film

“Given the developments of the modern times, to recreate the landscape of the then-India was a challenge. Finding locations was the biggest challenge since I like shooting on live locations and not build sets. The other aspects of the recreation of the era were carefully looked after by my excellent team;. At any given point, I had my team members looking after the requirements of the film.”

On making the protagonist Bengali

“The man who very loosely inspired the film was a Bengali gentleman. When I was conducting my research for the story, I came across a character of a junior manager pulled out the Indian National Congress flag in the locker room in 1936 Berlin, which is depicted the film as well. That was the germination for Gold for me, where a few men secretly saluted the banned flag. He was the same man who was one of the managers of the 1948 team.”

On why the female characters weren’t fully fleshed-out

“I completely agree that if the film is considered in its totality, the parts essayed by Mouni Roy and Nikita Dutta do not seem to be pivotal to the narrative. But at the same point, it is imperative to follow the scope of the story. The only thing I could have perhaps done is a mixed team of six men and six women playing the Olympic final, which was not possible.”

H/T: Firstpost

Feature image source