Director Of Children’s Home In Tiruvannamalai Arrested For Sexually Abusing Girls There

Director of Mercy Adaikalapuram Missionary home, a private children’s home, 65-year-old Luban Kumar, his wife and brother have been arrested by the police and booked under the POCSO Act for sexually abusing the girls there. His activities were exposed when on November 17, Tiruvannamalai Collector KS Kandasamy visited the home after receiving a tip-off that regulations of the state government are not followed in the institution.

He found that the infrastructure was not adequate as the bathrooms there had no doors on them and Luban lived with his family on the same premises.

“The bathrooms there did not have doors despite so many young girls from the age of five to 22 staying there. In addition to this they were all made to change in one common hall. There was no semblance of privacy for the children. In addition to this, they were being supervised by a male security guard. So, I wanted to take action fast,” he explained.

Following this, he shifted 50 children, of which most were girls, to a government home, and ordered the installation of better facilities in the private home. While, initially, he thought that it was the extent of what the children there were going through, he was later approached by the warden managing the government as three of the girls wanted to talk to him in private. Aged 14 to 15 years old, the girls revealed the sexual abuse they had been enduring at the hands of Luban Kumar and his 55-year-old wife Mercy Rani and 60-year-old brother Justin supported him in his acts.

“Luban Kumar had purposely removed the doors of all the bathroom stalls where the girls bathed. His room was attached to this bathroom and he would open a window to see the girls showering. In addition to this he had set up a CCTV camera in the hall where they changed and would watch from his room,” Collector Kandasamy said. “In addition to this, these girls were made to go to his room to give him ‘massages,’ where he sexually abused them.”



Their attempts at seeking help from Luban’s wife were of no use and they would be beaten up by Justin for daring to complain.



“The girls were desperate and had nobody to go to. They were specifically targeted because they have no parents. When one girl went back and told her grandmother, she was told to adjust till her education was complete,” the Collector revealed.

H/T: The News Minute