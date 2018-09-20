Director Nandita Das On the Special Connection That She Shares With ‘Manto’

Manto for Nandita Das has been way more than a film. Having read Manto back in college and after spending almost six years in the film’s research, Nandita exudes passion and reverence as she talks about the celebrated Urdu writer of the yore.

Ahead of film’s release, she got into a conversation with First Post and shared the reason behind taking up Manto, “The reason why I opted for Manto is because he is so relevant today. I felt like I could almost take refuge in him and respond to what’s happening today. His fearlessness and his compulsion to tell the truth – all of that resonated with my own journey and my desire to engage with the world today in a not so didactic manner.”

She further revealed the special connection that she has with the writer because of her father – well-known painter Jatin Das, “I wondered at times that why he sounded so familiar and then I realized that he was so much like my father. I too had grown up with a Manto. I have always thought of my father as a blunt man, not of his times, misunderstood and misfit. He had no relationship with money, and words like career, profession, and success were never used in our house. There was always chaos at our house with a constant influx of people. When I was informed that Manto used to write in the disarray of kids playing and household chores, I saw the similarity between him and my father.”

“I know that going forward, whatever I do, this film will never leave me. It’s not just a film. The film is the means… the real end is my own helplessness and angst at what’s happening all around and my desire to respond to it,” Nandita said in another interaction with The Telegraph.

Talking on her decision to cast Nawazuddin Siddiqui for the lead role of Manto, Nandita said, “Even though I had thought of him while writing it, we still did a casting of sorts just to get a feel of how he would look. I remember he wore a kurta-pyjama and he had a moustache. (Turns to Nawaz) Yaad hai? Hum Bombay ke chhoti chhoti galiyon mein gaye thhe… jo Manto ka Bombay tha?”

She added, “Once we went there, I just felt that Nawaz belonged to that space. I wanted somebody who could melt into the character without dominating the character. That’s because Manto was so layered and had so many contradictions. I wanted an actor who would make it so believable that they wouldn’t seem like contradictions, but just appear as different aspects of a character. I thought Nawaz was perfect for that.”

Present during the same interaction, Nawaz also talked about the experience of playing Manto. “While making this film, my real and reel lives merged. Like Manto, I also believe in speaking the truth and during the time I was shooting this film, I found myself wanting to be honest to myself and to the world. Iss dauraan yeh sach bolne ka bhoot mujh par itna sawaar ho gaya ki maine ek book bhi nikaal daali (Nawaz’s biography called An Ordinary Life) which I had to withdraw eventually… maybe people couldn’t handle the truth (smiles and shakes his head).”

He added, “Honestly, I didn’t know as much about Manto as Nandita does. But she created such an atmosphere on set that it became easy for me to slip into the character. Yeh jo Manto ka bebakpan tha woh mujh mein zyada pehle tha. After coming into this profession where you have to build a public image, I have lost quite a bit of the innocence I had. When I did Manto, it helped me go back to the person I once was. Even after I finished shooting the film, I called up Nandita and told her, ‘Please kuch karo taaki yeh dafaa ho jaaye meri zindagi se!’”

Rasika Dugal, who plays Safia Manto in the film, also spoke about the film in a recent interaction with IWB. She shared that immense amount of research has gone in the film and therefore almost all the information presented about Safia is brand new.

“I think all the information in the film is new information as very little is known about Safia. All of this information would have been lost had Nandita not decided to make her such an important character in the film. She researched hard for the information and spent a lot of time with her daughters and sister Zakia. The family has been really generous with the information,” said Rasika.



After being widely appreciated at Cannes 2018, the film releases in India tomorrow on September 21.

