Director Mumal Tanwar Stages 2:27AM That Lays Bare Untouched Dreams Of Women

In darkness, broken only by scattered light entering through the main door, four girls scramble across the floor hurriedly tried to pick up things. “Gather and hide them before someone else sees it. It’s almost dawn,” I hear Mumal tell them.

I have done it too – hide them every morning and let them astray every nightfall. “Be quick, hide your dreams,” she repeated.

I watched quietly from the dark; four girls scuttling about reprogramming themselves for the day. The memories and rendezvous of last night ware being washed away yet again with mascara and camouflaged under red of lipstick. The stage was centered by a huge rectangular board that had deep charcoal eyes drawn on them. The actors spread in front of it could never really escape its gaze.

I introduced myself to who I thought could be the director of the play 2:27AM, Mumal Tanwar.

2:27 AM was performed at Jawahar Kala Kendra on 5th May, 2018 as a part of Young Directors Theatre Festival. The play brings the untouched images of women to life. A team of 6 young girls share their ideas about their existence as women in our society.

Sailing on subtle symbols, just like a woman’s life, the play invokes multiple style-streams to fathom her silences, clear the cultural clutter and in contrast to a biological creator, re-positions her as a creator of thought and ‘bhaava.’

It’s not an uttered voice, but a sound of her self portraits, that neither requires a mirror or a canvas or the daylight even; that over centuries have forgotten to see her as she is.

I am returning to writing after a brief pause. The text surrounding the play shook me out of my hibernation to dig deeper and begin my quest with introspection again.

“…a serene bluish space in which the mind of a person, whom the world knows as woman or a girl, manifests.”

We chose to sit at India Coffee House to discuss more about her play.

“Repeating the last day, we paint our lips for everyone’s acceptance and nod our heads on the usual things.. Haaji Haaji.. Because no one can accept our no… never ever never ever never never never ever.. If I say no to marriage, you say I am characterless. If I am thin, you want to see some fat on me. If I’m fat you, you ask me to reduce weight. If I am dark, you suggest fairness creams and if I am fair, you ask me to hide my skin. Yes yes… you do that! When will you stop seeing me as a body? When will I stop seeing me as a body? “

I looked at Mumal and tried desperately to find myself in there. Hadn’t I been there too? Hadn’t I thought these thoughts too? Today was strange. It felt almost like a state of limbo. I could hear her speak and I could feel what she felt but all in past tense. The fire that burnt in her eyes and her voice, seem to have doused in me. Only the glowing embers remain; the last testament of a burning soul. I continued the conversation while trying to bridge the gap between listening to her and listening to the voices in my head.

Mumal Tanwar belongs to a Rajput family and for women of her household, the setting of the sun puts an end to their ventures outside the house. She said it very beautifully, “Suraj dhalne ke baad.” But Mumal stays defiant. Challenging the norms and the ‘acceptables’, Mumal stays out late in to the night for work, thereby creating a new culture and in her own ways modifying gender roles.

I remember the night we rehearsed for a show until 10’o clock. I remember my heart racing. I remember driving at the speed of thunder maneuvering traffic. I remember visualizing my father’s face at the doorstep waiting for me to return home. Mumal’s steady voice pulled me back to the present. Her journey into the world of theatre arts began with the formation of the group Vyaktitv in 2013 in college. That very year, a fake dowry-rape case prompted her to script her first play Mard ka Dard that spoke of the power of Vagina and the misuse of it in cases like these. She became an active member of the Pravah Jaipur Initiative where she furthered her theatre practice.

Mumal’s work isn’t for the masses. Entertainment isn’t what she is offering on stage. She seeks to communicate even if that means watching the uncomfortable. Art is to make people aware.

I thought of Lyla Freechild, her experiments with menstrual blood and my subsequent talk with my devout mother. Her thunderous response, I am sure, scared the neighbour away.

I found it hard to take my eyes of her forehead adorned with a blue coloured dot while she led me through her process of developing this play with five young girls.

“This is about my journey and this is about their journey. I always wanted to employ and deploy all my experiences through all the phases of being a girl, being a woman into a play. So I sat down to collect and recollect everything I have ever felt and poured them onto the stage for you to see and grasp.”

Mumal hadn’t always been this confident. She is skinny and received a lot of flak for it in the beginning. Maybe she still does but the thick layer of block-the-rubbish-talk insulation on her seemed to have soothed her nerves. Yes, this process of developing a thick skin can take time. I floated away thinking of the photographer capturing women’s arm pit hair and declaring it beautiful; Nandita Das’ powerful campaign on dark is beautiful; the Sikh woman flouting facial hair defiantly.

What makes all of these initiatives worth taking notice of? They translated their struggles into work of art and the world listened.

A section of her play, 2:27AM talks of marriage. All the girls involved in the play are at the ‘right age’. I see dreams in their eyes and dragons breathing fire. They don’t wish to get married but NO is not an answer. It wasn’t for me either. The days leading up to my wedding were hard. I was 26 and a suitable groom had to be found with immediate effect. 26! Ting!!! Time’s up.

Now that I am married, what is my take on marriage today? Does age matter? I would have had a lot to say in past. But now, this is life. I must have forgotten to keep the leaf of the book open to refer back to because I cannot remember what it felt like to be that dragon breathing fire. Time and distance makes you forget.

That is why, I was there with Mumal that day. To stir myself up. To remember. To age but with the heart of a dragon.

She told me how she often sits down the ladies of her colony to put an end to the incessant discussions on beauty they have as is social norm. “Her daughter is prettier than that girl and etc etc.”

I struggled to frame the next question and continue the conversation. I was in a parallel world of thoughts and streams stemming from my deep set memories and lives lived.

She helped me. “We live in a world where we are constantly fed information. And mostly so by our own mothers and other women. The customs, rituals, legacies! Wherein lies the origin? Why are we doing what we are doing? Do you know? Does anybody know? Bina jaane aage kaise badhenge?”

She revealed interesting notes from the study of anthropology on marriage. We were once free to live with who we wanted to and for how long we wanted to. The need for food and cultivation of land demanded that the man have caretaker to look after the chores in his absence. And so, he found a wife. In Hindi – ‘baadh bandhana’. The one who stayed within the confines of the land was the good woman and the one who strayed outside was a characterless vaishya.

“If you have read Vivah sutra, mangal sutra was once tied across the necks of cows to declare ownership. This is true,” she declared. I listened quietly. Shocked. Had we known the origin, we might have deferred.

Until we have a defaulter, the chain will continue.

Why 2:27AM? I ask.

Because that’s when we escape. In stark darkness when the world sleeps, we live our fantasies and our dreams. We lay ourselves bare stripped of all performances and masks at 2:27AM.

We stepped back inside the theatre. The sound engineer sat strumming his guitar and dust floated through the spotlight. I could smell nostalgia wafting through the air. I was once a performer and my skin loved the yellow circle of warmth on stage.

Mumal’s play leaves you with an important thought. See us beyond our bodies!



I am not my skin and bones, I am not my voice or skin hues and tones.

I am not my dress, I am not my heels, I am the one gyrating on reel.

I am beyond all of this.

I am beyond my name. I am beyond my days.

Meet me there, in the beyond. You shall find me drenched in summer’s happy rain.

2:27AM is a result of a workshop organized by National School of Drama in association with Jawahar Kala Kendra for ambitious women directors. Mumal Tanwar’s was one among those commissioned to stage their plays. The cast of the play – Tanu Rawat, Renu Sanadhya, Divya Bhomia, Ritika Bidawat and Ishana Pareek.