Saturday, September 01 2018, 08:22:27
logo
  • fatasstic
  • fatasstic
  • She Says

Priyasha Khandelwal

IWB Blogger

Director Ivan Ayr Talks About His Movie Soni, Based On Delhi Policewomen

  • IWB Post
  •  September 1, 2018

Director Ivan Ayr’s Hindi film Soni will make its world premiere at the 75th Venice International Film Festival, where it will compete in the Orizzonti Competition category. It is the only Indian feature to be officially selected at the festival, which will be held from 29 August to 8 September.

Soni is about a young girl named Soni, who is a fiery policewoman in Delhi and Kalpana, who is her superintendent. They are shown dealing with a growing crisis of violent crimes against women. Their mission and alliance are further strained by complications arising in Soni’s personal and professional life.

Speaking on what was it like to work on a story revolving Indian policewomen, director Ayr told The Quint, “For one, in Indian cinema, the kind of women characters that I was getting to see, barring few exceptions obviously, weren’t women that I had crossed paths with in my life. They were either glorified or victimised.”

He added, “I was interested in how the policewomen in Delhi were reacting to the incidents that were putting the city in what I call a spotlight of shame. Almost every other week or so there would be some horrific incident. It was interesting because here we have women in police that are really powerful or at least are perceived to be powerful, to have the power to do something. At the same time, they know that simply because of their gender, they are potential targets. They are susceptible to the same crimes that are happening on the streets. That was an interesting tussle of emotions that was worth exploring.”

Elaborating more on the character, he said, “I wanted to just keep that in the background. The centre stage would be this story about this human being who is very passionate about what she does, but at the same time is vulnerable and not perfect. Like any other person, she has strengths and weaknesses.”

 

Soni

Still from the movie Soni
Source: The Quint

Ayr first wrote the draft of the film while he was in the US, based on information available to him and took his research further when he landed in India. “As soon as the opportunity presented itself, I immediately flew to India and spent about a month travelling across several police stations in Delhi, requesting senior officials that they allow me to spend some time with their teams and allow me to be a fly on the wall as they went about doing their jobs,” shared Ayr.

He continued, “My producer Kartikeya (Narayan Singh) was the one who facilitated all of this. He was also working on the second and third drafts with me. He comes from a family of policemen, so he was from the very beginning invested in the premise of the film.”

The movie is a self-funded film by the director and producer Kimsi Singh. Ayr said, “My producer Kimsi (Singh), who has worked with me on my short films as well, we pooled in our savings. It’s so hard to raise funds for fiction films, even if you are a high-profile student of a high-profile film school. For a debut filmmaker, to be setting off on a feature film project is quite daunting. Having that at the back of my mind, I was saving and I told Kimsi in the very beginning that this is something we will have to fund ourselves.”

Ayr added that Soni is not a co-production film, rather is a 100 percent Indian production. “I was interested in co-production because I thought that it would strengthen the film. You have other producers from Europe or North America who take interest in the film and they have their own creative ideas about the film. However, when the final draft was finished, we were quite certain we didn’t need much of anything else. We were confident in what we had and I was quite certain how I wanted to shoot the film,” shared Ayr.

Soni

Ivan Ayr, director of movie Soni

Soni will have its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 5 September. It is expected to screen at Indian film festivals later in the year.

H/T: The Quint

Contact us for your story


adv-1

Conversations


Related Stories

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • JWB along with the brand Jewel Saga bring you a selfie contest inspired by the campaign AidToMaid.

Current Discussion
Popular Post

need help

X