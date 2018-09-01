Director Ivan Ayr Talks About His Movie Soni, Based On Delhi Policewomen

Elaborating more on the character, he said, “I wanted to just keep that in the background. The centre stage would be this story about this human being who is very passionate about what she does, but at the same time is vulnerable and not perfect. Like any other person, she has strengths and weaknesses.”



Ayr first wrote the draft of the film while he was in the US, based on information available to him and took his research further when he landed in India. “As soon as the opportunity presented itself, I immediately flew to India and spent about a month travelling across several police stations in Delhi, requesting senior officials that they allow me to spend some time with their teams and allow me to be a fly on the wall as they went about doing their jobs,” shared Ayr.

He continued, “My producer Kartikeya (Narayan Singh) was the one who facilitated all of this. He was also working on the second and third drafts with me. He comes from a family of policemen, so he was from the very beginning invested in the premise of the film.”

The movie is a self-funded film by the director and producer Kimsi Singh. Ayr said, “My producer Kimsi (Singh), who has worked with me on my short films as well, we pooled in our savings. It’s so hard to raise funds for fiction films, even if you are a high-profile student of a high-profile film school. For a debut filmmaker, to be setting off on a feature film project is quite daunting. Having that at the back of my mind, I was saving and I told Kimsi in the very beginning that this is something we will have to fund ourselves.”

Ayr added that Soni is not a co-production film, rather is a 100 percent Indian production. “I was interested in co-production because I thought that it would strengthen the film. You have other producers from Europe or North America who take interest in the film and they have their own creative ideas about the film. However, when the final draft was finished, we were quite certain we didn’t need much of anything else. We were confident in what we had and I was quite certain how I wanted to shoot the film,” shared Ayr.

Soni will have its World Premiere at the Venice Film Festival on 5 September. It is expected to screen at Indian film festivals later in the year.

