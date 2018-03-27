Director Couple Gauri-Balki On Cherishing Their Individuality And Respecting Each Other’s Space

She is a Marathi mulgi from Pune who worked in the films department of ad agency, Lowe Lintas, in Mumbai. He is a Tamilian who had just moved to Mumbai from Bengaluru in 2000 as the agency’s national creative director. They met in the office lift and fell in love. Or, at least, one of them did.

Who must we be talking about but two of the most interesting directors of Bollywood, Gauri Shinde and R Balki. The couple got married in 2007, the year Balki made his Bollywood debut with Cheeni Kum. Not because they particularly wanted to, but because all their friends were marrying, and because their parents, too, pushed for it.

“You can call it a moment of weakness when we succumbed to societal pressure,” shared Balki in an interview with Hindustan Times. “But just as there was no pressing need to marry, there wasn’t any to not marry either. We weren’t able to get away from each other. We’d take off, but eventually come back to each other. So I thought, why not?”

Gauri laughed and added, “Now we have actually spent a decade as a married couple and never felt the need to ‘unmarry’! What’s kept me in this marriage is that I don’t feel married. If I felt that, I’d have felt suffocated and looked for a way out. When you are married, you burden each other with expectations, duties, responsibilities…I don’t have those pressures.”



Recalling the days of inkling love, Balki shared how he was instantly attracted to her, but it was only when they started working together that he got interested. For Gauri on the other hand, Balki was just the new creative director everybody was talking about. “I didn’t have any interest in bonding with him. In fact, before I met him at the office, I had seen him on a magazine cover where he was, for some strange reason, sitting on a basketball,” she laughs. “I remember smirking at that cover. To even think that I would eventually marry that guy still feels unreal!” she guffawed.

They believe in mutual respect, and know how to give each other their space, “But sometimes I do intrude! And he lets me! He is older, but I am wiser. He is an early bloomer and I am a late bloomer. So it works out fine for us,” Gauri interjected. Responding to their too good to be true couple traits, she added, “Initially, I would do all things a married woman is supposed to, my life became about his life. But slowly, I realised that my ‘me’ was getting lost in the attempt become an ‘us’. It took some time to come to this mental space where we both are happy being ourselves”.

Gauri believes that it is very important for every person, especially women, to find their own passion and calling. In her opinion, one has to be the hero of their life. To which Balki affirmed saying, “It is when you are individually happy that you can be happy together.” Having said that, it isn’t as though Gauri and Balki have made an effort to maintain their individuality, each just happens to be strong in her or his own right.



But the one thing that both Gauri and Balki were certain about before marrying was that there’d be no offspring. Balki doesn’t understand the need of having a child, and he wonders why people are so hell-bent on seeing a smaller version of them! He loves kids, but in contrast to how parents have to be, he considers himself to be a rather selfish person.

Calling it wrong, Gauri says, “He loves his nieces and nephews very much, and is a very selfless person”. Gauri also loves children and is immensely attached to the kids of her friends and her two brothers, but is equally averse to the idea of having her own biological child. “I don’t have the courage to bring a baby into this world. Having a kid would be like having a part of my heart living outside my body. I am too paranoid for that. To see your child suffer even a tiny bit requires a crazy amount of strength. Hats off to those parents who do this well. I envy their courage.”

And though enjoying their life together, two of them often wonder how they are surviving as a married couple. “We defy all the rules that make any conventional couple. We watch films together, we are raising two cats together, and that’s all that we have in common!” said Balki, who tags them as the ‘Accidental Couple’.

“Although we have similar sensibilities, the difference is in the approach,” says Balki. “While I tend to take up a big idea or an issue and try to simplify it into a small little film, Gauri takes up a small little idea, or a nuance of an emotion, and makes it into a big film. If I am asked to pick one movie that I love, I would choose her English Vinglish over my movies.”

To Gauri, this verse by poet Kahlil Gibran sums up their relationship the best:

Let there be spaces in your togetherness

…stand together, yet not too near together:

For the pillars of the temple stand apart,

And the oak tree and the cypress grow not in each other’s shadow.

H/T : Hindustan Times