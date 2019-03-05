Director A Priyadarshini On Her Film ‘The Iron Lady’, A Biopic On Jayalalithaa

While several directors came forward to direct a biopic based on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa after her demise, one among them was A Priyadarshini, who entered the film industry when she was 21.

After assisting director Mysskin in his paranormal thriller Pisasu in 2014, she honed her skills in filmmaking to realise her dream of becoming a director. Confirming the release of the film titled The Iron Lady, a day after Independence Day last year, a Chennai based production house Papertales Pictures said that Priyadarshini will be directing the most anticipated biopic this year.

Talking about the film, Priyadarshini shared, “I know I am technically sound and the film will be made on par with international biopics like Abraham and Margaret Thatcher’s The Iron Lady. I never got the opportunity to meet or interact with Jayalalithaa while she was alive. But after she passed away, I got to see her in close proximity while paying her my last respects. This incident moved me greatly and by the time I came out from the funeral grounds, I was sure I wanted to direct a biopic on her.”

Although Priyadarshini didn’t get the opportunity to interact with Jayalalithaa, she comes from a family that supports AIADMK party, which inspired her to make the biopic. “My father was a member of the party. My aunts and uncles would take part in campaigns, they’d also tell me stories of how Amma overcame all adversities in her life. Those stories have always inspired me as a woman.”

“I think it was before the 2011 elections. My father, who was bedridden, needed help to register his vote. He also couldn’t talk and so before I left, he lifted his hands to show the two-leaves party symbol. The image is seared into my memory even today. That was when I felt the connection towards Amma,” she shared.

As the life of the former chief minister hasn’t been free from controversies, Priyadarshini explained that she plans to address them with a psychological take on it. “We have treated this psychologically. A man can be in politics. But when a woman enters it, she might have to do certain things to keep herself in a certain spot. She might not be the person we know her to be in real life. Jayalalithaa did and behaved in a certain way to protect herself. Controversies can also protect a woman.”

“The film will cover her life in cinema, politics and also about her final days. We will also show a little bit of her childhood. I am sure, any woman, at the end of the film, will leave the theatre inspired by Jayalalithaa.

Playing Jayalalitha’s role in the film will be Nithya Menen, one of the industry’s leading actor. Speaking about getting her on board, Priyadarshini said, “I started with 10 actors on my list but finally it was Nithya Menen who fit into the role perfectly. We considered her body language and her physical appearance. Her life too has similarities with Amma. Both of them have spent a little of their childhood in Bengaluru for instance.”

While the shooting for the film will begin later this month, the director also shared that her next big announcement will be of Sasikala, Jayalalithaa’s close aide.

