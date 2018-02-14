Dipa Karmakar Skips Trials For Commonwealth Games’ Selections And Gets Ruled Out

Dipa Karmakar has been a household name in India since she finished fourth in a vault event and missed the bronze by a mere sliver of 0.150 points at the 2016 Rio Games. But to everybody’s disappointment, Dipa has been ruled out of the 2018 Commonwealth Games after she skipped the three-day trials for selection.

Dipa chose to miss the trials owing to a knee injury incurred by her last year and can threaten her career if not taken care of. The 24-year-old artistic gymnast had an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery which is alternatively referred to as “career killer”, last year in April. The rehabilitation process for the same is lengthy but also integral to Dipa’s career and she is undergoing the same.

“Yes, she will miss the Commonwealth Games. She has recovered 95% from the injury but she is not in full form. That’s why we decided against participating,” confirmed Dipa’s national award-winning coach, Bisweshwar Nandi. Nandi also said that “She is not yet ready for a tournament like the Commonwealth Games. So, the target is to make her fully ready for the Asian Games (August 18-September 2),” thus confirming the Asian Games as Dipa’s next target.

Dipa was apprehensive of her participation since last year in December when she said, “I don’t want to go there [Commonwealth Games] for sightseeing. I would want to go to give a good performance there”.

Dipa Karmakar is the poster girl of Indian gymnastics and has done the country proud on more than one occasion. She is the very first female gymnast from India to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games and is also the first Indian women to participate in Olympics where, although she lost the medal, she won hearts.

H/T: Hindustan Times