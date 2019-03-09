Dipa Karmakar Honoured By Barbie For Being An Inspiring Role Model

As Barbie celebrates its 60th anniversary on Saturday, Indian gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who was part of the ‘Sherp’ program launched by the company, will be presented with a one-of-a-kind doll. She is one of the many women achievers who are being honoured by Barbie for being an inspiration to others.

The first Indian female gymnast to compete in the Olympic Games, Karmakar also became the first Indian female artistic gymnast to win a gold medal at a global event.

Barbie on Twitter As part of our ongoing commitment to #CloseTheDreamGap, we are honoring #MoreRoleModels from around the world than ever before. These women are breaking boundaries to inspire the next generation of girls. 🌍 Learn more: https://t.co/dDN166naY4. #YouCanBeAnything #Barbie60

Others like Yara Shahidi (actress and activist), Kelsea Ballerini (singer & songwriter), Naomi Osaka, ranked No. 1 in the Women’s Tennis Association rankings, and many other women will be receiving a doll in their likeness from Barbie.

The initiative has been started by Barbie to highlight the empowering role models as a part of their Dream Gap Project, which aims at giving girls the resources and support to fulfill their dream of being anything they want to be. Stories of these women role models give them the inspiration to follows their dreams in life.

H/T: Hindustan Times