Dipa Karmakar And Other Gymnasts Likely To Miss World Artistic Gymnastics Championships

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar and other Indian gymnasts like Pranati Nayak, Aruna Budda Reddy Rakesh Patra, and Ashish Kumar are likely to miss the upcoming Artistic World Championships in Doha next month after having missed out on participation in the 36th FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

This is a result of stress between the sports ministry and the Gymnastics Federation of India (GFI). The development came in the wake of a letter by the sports ministry to the gymnastics body, reminding the federation of its suspension due to internal bickering. The letter, according to The Times of India, states that since the federation is not recognised by it, as per the provisions of the National Sports Development Code of India (NSDCI) 2011, it cannot send a gymnastics team representing India at international events.

According to a federation official, the sports ministry’s stern directive prompted them to stop sending the gymnast team to the rhythmic Worlds in Sofia at the last moment, since the federation couldn’t have borne the travel cost of the team.

The feud between the ministry and the federation first surfaced when the gymnastics body sent the entries of gymnasts ‘by numbers’ to the organisers on July 25 without informing the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

While the federation argued that it did so since July 25 was the last date to send the entries by numbers and not sending the details would have resulted in the organisers excluding the Indian gymnasts from the main draw, the ministry contended that the federation should have kept it in the loop.

Due to the feud, gymnasts are missing opportunities to test themselves ahead of the World Championships in Stuttgart next year, which will act as a qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

H/T: The Times of India