Dior’s New Collection Shout Outs To Rebellion As It Looks Back At The France Of 1968

Continuing the good fight of women’s empowerment, Maria Grazia Chiuri looked back at the Paris of 50 years ago, which witnessed the surge of a new feminist spirit for the Dior A/W 2018-2019 Collection.

The artistic director at Dior, Maria Grazia Chiuri paid her tribute and took everyone back to the time of France’s feminist revolution which saw its inception in the revolt of May 1968. Even the venue of the show Musée Rodin was covered in a collage made of protest signs reading things like “Women’s Rights Are Human Rights”, which is a famous quote by Hillary Clinton from 1995. The runway set gave away the same idea of rebellion and was covered in tear sheets of fashion magazines from 1968 and with the Parisian feminist newspaper La Voix des Femmes and also other historical posters.

Take a look at the venue here:

This is the sight currently greeting our guests as they arrive for this afternoon’s Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 show. Manifestos appear to be the order of the day, so stay tuned to discover #MariaGraziaChiuri’s powerful creations! #DiorAW18 © Adrien Dirand 47.3k Likes, 137 Comments – Dior Official (@dior) on Instagram: “This is the sight currently greeting our guests as they arrive for this afternoon’s Autumn-Winter…”

The sixties in France was undoubtedly a decade of protest aimed to bring about female affirmation and a social revolution which ended up setting a ball rolling that found its way in the following decades including the current one. Maria Grazia Chiuri attempted to channelize the defiant energy of those times into the Dior Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 collection and from the looks of it, she definitely succeeded. The collection gave the glimpse of a time when revolutionary thoughts and actions brought the youth to center stage and thus influenced generations to come.

A quote from fashion journalist Diana Vreeland opened the show which went like “The sixties were about personalities. It was the first time when mannequins became personalities. It was a time of great goals, an inventive time… and these girls invented themselves.” The legendary fashion journalist is accredited with the invention of the word ‘youthquake’, a word that made a crucial part of the design aesthetics of the show.

The mother of the “We Should All Be Feminists” fashion movement Maria Grazia Chiuri aimed to recreate an era where the fashion rules and gender rules were both challenged. The show was opened by Ruth Bell who wore a black balaclava and a knit sweater which read “C’est non, non, non et non” which when translated to English means “It’s no no no and no!”

For the clothes, Maria Grazia Chiuri took the techniques employed in crochet shawls and macramé plant holders, ahead and reinvented them as slinky, fringed, body-hugging dresses, which she hailed as the height of modern femininity. She even recreated patchwork to ensure that “this ain’t patchwork as your grandmother knows it!” Tinted sunglasses, tailored checks, ponchos, and denim re-worked with prints were to be seen at the show as well. Sheer gowns with striking flower motifs and vibrant skirts formed the highlight of the show, worn over thick boots they gave out the message of tough femininity.

Here are a few of the statements outfits showcased at the show:

Get any thoughts of crochet shawls and macramé plant holders out of your head right now! For Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 #MariaGraziaChiuri took those techniques, sixties stalwarts, and reinvented them as slinky, fringed, body-hugging dresses, the height of modern femininity. #DiorAW18 11.8k Likes, 37 Comments – Dior Official (@dior) on Instagram: “Get any thoughts of crochet shawls and macramé plant holders out of your head right now! For…”

Beneath a prim white lacy collar, a riot of mismatched color erupts across a belted dress on the Dior Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 runway. Channeling the optimistic fervor of sixties youth and fierce femininity, #MariaGraziaChiuri ensures that this ain’t patchwork as your grandmother knows it! #DiorAW18 16.9k Likes, 84 Comments – Dior Official (@dior) on Instagram: “Beneath a prim white lacy collar, a riot of mismatched color erupts across a belted dress on the…”

A black suit in the Youthquake spirit with skinny, shrunken jacket and easy trousers is given a feminine lightness with a point d’esprit blouse and a dose of patchworked color for Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 as seen by #MariaGraziaChiuri. #DiorAW18 18.1k Likes, 86 Comments – Dior Official (@dior) on Instagram: “A black suit in the Youthquake spirit with skinny, shrunken jacket and easy trousers is given a…”

“C’est Non, Non, Non et Non!” The statement sweater, worn by our spirited favorite Ruth Bell, which opened the Dior Autumn-Winter 2018-2019 show said it all. The defiant Youthquake spirit of Paris in 1968, and the nascent feminist movement gathering momentum at the time were expressed by #MariaGraziaChiuri with a slogan taken from an original Miss Dior scarf print. #DiorAW18 19.5k Likes, 101 Comments – Dior Official (@dior) on Instagram: “”C’est Non, Non, Non et Non!” The statement sweater, worn by our spirited favorite Ruth Bell, which…”

H/T: Refinery 29