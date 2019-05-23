Dimple Kapadia To Star In Christopher Nolan’s Next Titled ‘Tenet’

Veteran actor Dimple Kapadia is going to be back on screen soon in a Christopher Nolan’s film named Tenet, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Tenet will not be Kapadia’s first appearance in an English language film as she has previously played the title role in the American production Leela in 2002. Joining the cast will also be John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy, and Michale Caine.

Scheduled to be released on July 17, 2020, Tenet is an “action epic evolving from the world of international espionage”, with a screenplay by Nolan. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is being shot in seven countries and will be co-produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas.

Nolan is best-known for directing super hit films like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight series, Interstellar, The Prestige and Memento, among others. With her acclaimed performances in films such as Rudaali, Dil Chahta Hai, Being Cyrus, and Finding Fanny, Kapadia was last seen in Anees Bazmee’s 2015 film Welcome Back.

H/T: Scroll