Diljit Embodies Hockey Legend Sandeep Singh, But Soorma Doesn’t Do Justice To His Incredible Story

The one thing Bollywood does best is drama. It can make even a regular story look larger than life, which is why it was a disappointing surprise that what was lacking in Soorma, based on the incredible true story of former Indian hockey captain Sandeep Singh, was drama.

Sports biopics have been the rage in Bollywood for a while now, and Singh’s life is quite deserving of being told and retold through multiple mediums. Having been shot in a freak accident just as his hockey career was taking off, Singh was left paralysed from the waist down for over a year and then made a remarkable comeback, going on to captain the Indian national team. If you did not know this already, Soorma‘s trailer made sure that there were no surprises left in the movie. In that sense, it was a bad trailer since it practically told you the whole film.

Soorma begins with Sandeep as a kid, who quits hockey because of his tyrannical coach. A few years later, he grows up to become Diljit Dosanjh and returns to the game because he falls for a female player Harpreet, played by Taapsee Pannu, who is on her way to be part of the national team. He makes it clear that he’s taken up hockey only for her and eventually works hard to get into the national team only so he can get a job and marry her. They romance and it’s cute, because Diljit and Taapsee are good actors and they’re given a decent love song.

During the first half, it’s also established that Sandeep has an incredibly supportive family and shares a special bond with his brother Bikramjeet, played by Angad Bedi. The family moments are heartwarming and the sibling relationship is endearing. Overall, the first half is light and fun and there are some gripping hockey moments, even though most of them are not from international matches. There is a certain lack of conflict though because most of the important people in Sandeep’s life are nice and helpful.

Then Sandeep gets shot, and after the interval, it feels like an entirely different movie. Of course, the tone of the film had to change to show Sandeep’s recovery and return to the game, but so many characters are ignored and sidelined that it seems like we invested in those relationships in the first half for nothing. Taapsee is practically written out of the movie except that weirdly she’s still narrating the story. Instead of showing us what went through Sandeep’s mind during his arduous recovery, how he conquered his body with his mind and the psyche of someone who rose from the ashes, the film sort of steps back and just presents everything, without exploring the emotions behind it. There are some gaps in the narrative as well. Why did Harpreet move to London? How did Sandeep suddenly become captain after his comeback? Who knows? Director Shaad Ali certainly doesn’t.

Also, some major drama is missing from the final matches of the film, and it’ll make you miss the intensity of the matches from Chak De! India‘s world cup. In both the instances we knew India was going to win, but Chak De had you literally at the edge of your seat. Soorma was like, ‘well, okay, they won’.

But the reasons this film somewhat works is the commendable work of actors like Diljit, Angad, and Satish Kaushik (who plays Sandeep’s father). There are barely any female characters beyond Taapsee, Sandeep’s mother, and his sister-in-law, who was overacting to the max. Taapsee really got the short end of the stick here, because even though she says in the beginning that it’s Sandeep’s story, not hers, for someone who had such an impact on his life, we could have been given some insight into her beyond the fact that she was his muse.

As far as comebacks are concerned, Sandeep Singh’s IRL story deserves all the recognition it’s getting, but between Bunty Aur Babli and Ok Jaanu, Shaad Ali seems to have forgotten how to tell a good story.