Diksha Dwivedi, Daughter Of A Kargil Martyr, Asks For Peace And Not War

It is very easy for people sitting at home calling for a war in response to a terror attack, however, its execution, in reality, has a far-reaching effect on day to day life. In the wake of Pulwama terror attack, Diksha Dwivedi, daughter of Kargil martyr Major CB Dwivedi, recently shared with Quint, the ramifications of war to the people who have never seen it.

It was in 1981 when Diksha’s father joined the Army where he was commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery as a gunner. His unit was the first one to be deployed in Drass to counter the initial phase of the Kargil war on May 14, 1999, during which he lost his life when a shell landed right next to him.

While tensions between India and Pakistan have been escalating, Disha shares a message with the countrymen on the importance of maintaining peace between the countries.

“However many times I say, it will not be enough. When a soldier fights in a battlefield, what his family goes through is something that only people like us can understand. Just losing my father was not a war. To re-start life has been a war and a struggle. And now I think we, my family, my sister are so close to this situation that every time something like this happens, we keep crying thinking that one more family will have to go through what we went through in 1999.”

“I have just been praying to God since yesterday that better sense prevails in our country which is developed like crazy in the past few years. All we need is to stop outraging and promote better stuff like peace, humanity, empathy,” she said.

As our IAF Pilot Abhinandan returns to India safely after being captured by Pakistan, Disha added, “Empathies when you’re talking about war. Empathies with the soldiers. Empathies before you spread videos of blood-stricken Wing Commander Abhinandan. What do you think he will feel when he is back? Stop it. Empathies, think from your head and root for peace because that is the only answer. Appreciate people who talk sense because nothing good ever comes out of a war.”

Talking about the cost of war, Disha explained, “Are you willing to give up on your peace, the freedom that you are enjoying every day today? You are putting all at risk by rooting for war. Do not root for it, because there is nothing good that is going to come out of it. The real cost of war is being in a city where there is curfew all the time.”

“The last thing I do want to say is that talking about peace and talking the way I am doesn’t take away the fact that I am a very proud martyr’s daughter. It will never take away from the fact that I am Major CB Dwivedi’s daughter who fought for his country and lost his life doing that.”

Major Dwidevi had a habit of writing letters to his daughters with a detailed account of the situation during the war and with them, Diksha wrote a book named “Letters from Kargil”, which was published in 2017.

H/T: The Quint