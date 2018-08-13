Diksha Dagar, India’s No. 1 Amateur Golfer, On Choosing Between College Or Turning Pro

Class 12th student, Diksha Dagar, 17, is India’s number one amateur player and will be playing in the upcoming Asian Games. While this year is important for her because of the international tournament, she will also be making a major decision – either to pursue higher education on a sports scholarship in the United States or turn pro.

“There are no nerves heading into the Asian Games. It’s like any other tournament for me,” she said. She is a native of Jhajjar in Haryana, the daughter of Colonel Narinder Dagar who is a golfing hobbyist. Her father used to take her to the army course in New Delhi. She started playing on the amateur circuit in 2012.

“She was always interested in sports and has played tennis among other sports. With the access I had to army golf courses, it was easy for her to pick up the game. It has been a very encouraging journey so far,” said her father, Narinder.

She recently won the Singapore Ladies Amateur Open and also performed well at the Queen Sikrit Cup at Malaysia. “I have played there before at the Indonesian Open. The course there is narrow, it has a lot of bunkers and conditions are windy. On top of that, there are several undulations and fast greens. I have to be mentally prepared for that,” she said

She will be finishing her school education soon and will have to decide whether she will pursue higher education on a sports scholarship in the United States or turn pro. “She has a lot of tournaments lined up. The Asian Games, the World Amateur Championships and the Indian Women’s Open. We will take a decision at the end of the season on whether to turn pro or go to the US. She will only go if she receives a [sports] scholarship,” said her father.

