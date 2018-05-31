Dibyangana Parbat, Along With Her Research Team, Develops Innovative System To Treat Waste Water

A group of researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, have successfully developed a stretchable underwater superoleophobic membrane made of fish scales that can separate water from various forms of oil-contaminations.

It has been designed by depositing a polymeric nano-complex on a polyurethane based stretchable fibrous substrate which was prepared by mixing a branched polyethylene polymer with penta-acrylate molecules. Dr. Uttam Manna, leader of the research team, explained that this stretchable fibrous substrate was then modified with glucamine molecules to get the fish-scale wettability.

It can work in extreme pH and temperatures, surfactant-contaminated water, river water, and seawater and can oil repetitively from water even if there are 1,000 cycles of physical deformations.

This can help in treating waste water discharge from refineries and other oil-based industrial units and also handle accidental oil spills. It can also be used as an anti-biofouling coating on substrates such as catheter balloon, said Dibyangana Parbat, co-researcher.

“This work can find immense applications, and potentially create economic value,” commented,” Dr. Thalappil Pradeep, Professor of Chemistry, from Indian Institute of Technology Madras.