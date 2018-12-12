Diana Edulji Asks Why Indian Women Cricketers Are Not Given Equal Footing As The Men’s Team

The controversy over Indian women cricket team’s coach selection doesn’t seem to get over. A lot of it perhaps has to do with the disparity between how the Indian women cricket team’s members and Indian men cricket team’s members are treated by the BCCI.

Diana Edulji, a member of the Committee of Administrators, pointed out the same recently when she raised why the Indian women cricketers are not given equal footing when it comes to respecting their views as the men cricketers.

Right after CoA chief Vinod Rai’s raised that members of the men’s team don’t send emails to the committee in order to support or oppose a coach, Edulji raised her apprehensions about the same. The question that she raised was simple: If Virat Kohli finds himself in a position where it is all right for him to send text messages to BCCI CEO Rahul Johri requesting a coaching change then why can’t Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana write emails to request that Ramesh Powar continues as their coach?

“The [men’s] team did not send emails. The [women’s] team must realise that the coaches are not decided on team votes,” Rai had written earlier.

In a response to Rai’s comment, Eduji wrote, “I see nothing wrong in women cricketers writing emails reg the Coach. They were truthful in expressing their views, unlike Virat who frequently sent messages to the CEO on which you acted and there was a change in the coach. There also I had objected and my dissent is recorded when the timelines were extended for someone to apply as he didn’t apply in time. Mr. Kumble, a legend in his own right, was subjected to loss of face and made to look like a villain. He was gracious enough to move on for which I respect him. There also rules were broken and I had raised objections back then.”

The conflict between Rai and Edulji only seems to get more intense as the latter has also raised questions on the absolute power that Rai enjoys on the board where he can veto all the decisions. As per a report by The Indian Express, in an e-mail conversation between Edulji, Rai, general manager cricket operations Saba Karim, and Indranil Deshmukh, legal advisor of the BCCI, Eduji wrote that officials like Johri and Karim should “desist to act on single approval” of one COA member. “You are hereby instructed to act when both the members have given the instructions or approval,” she wrote.

However, not long after Edulji’s email, a press release (which was signed by Rai) surfaced where it was stated that a new ad-hoc committee will now take care of the decision of the new women’s coach on December 20. In the release, it was also mentioned that the new committee will comprise of Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad, and Shantha Rangaswamy. Edulji further questioned the motives behind a new ad-hoc committee raising that Rai might have ulterior motives behind the same.

H/T: The Indian Express