Diagnosed With Gender Dysphoria, 26 Y.O. Jamal Siddiqui Shares His Successful Ongoing Transition

With the widespread negativity that is reserved just for transsexuals, many people diagnosed with gender dysphoria have no choice but to hide their reality and live in discomfort as someone who they are not. Jamal Siddiqui is one such individual who had been saving money since he was 18 so that he could “go abroad and then get a surgery done.”

His family and friend’s negative attitude toward his transsexuality pushed him to quit CU Shah College in Ahmedabad after one and a half years and leave his home. “I could no longer take it. I wanted to collect money for surgery.” He took up a job teaching children and later completed his graduation, via distance, from Kuempu University in Karnataka.

“Every night I used to pray that either I wake up as a man or I don’t wake up at all,” he said. With time he turned quieter and was diagnosed with depression and gender dysphoria. An endocrinologist recommended him various medical tests and prescribed steroids but the process of transitioning was not easy for him.

“I was working at a call center at that time—in April 2015—and hormone injections were so painful that I couldn’t sit,” he said. And within three months he stopped taking the injections.

“It was devastating. I was battling dysphoria. I had this chance to transition and it wasn’t working out for me. It was too much pain.” Siddiqui said. “I had all this money saved. At some point, I also felt like committing suicide.”

But still he didn’t give up and on March 15, he started hormone therapy, “I really don’t see change much (sic) right now,” he said in the videos he shares on YouTube, telling about his journey of transitioning.

“I had seen a few [trans people] from the US and UK on YouTube talking about their transition. I wanted to do the same in India,” he explained. “So many transmen are invisibilized. Through these videos, I want to talk about struggles, expectations, fears of transitioning.

