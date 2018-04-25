Diagnosed With Cancer At 11, Anjali Roy Lost Her Leg But Not Her Passion For Life

When Anjali Roy was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a cancerous tumor in the bone, she was just 11. Her left knee had a tumor and except for amputating her leg, there wasn’t any other way to save her. Anjali lost her leg to cancer but was determined to not lose her confidence and win over the hurdles.

It was the film, ‘Naache Mayuri’ which she watched while recovering in the hospital, that inspired her. The film is about Bharatanatyam dancer and actor, Sudha Chandran, who had lost her leg in an accident but after getting an artificial Jaipur Foot she learned to dance again.

So, a year after her surgery, she decided to dance and despite the family’s poverty, she was sent to school and special arrangements were made by her parents so that a dance teacher came home to teach her.

Today, at the age of 16, Anjali graced the stage in the South Point Ex Student’s Association (SPESA) was with her magical dance performance on the eve of Poila Baishak. She danced to Tagore’s classic ‘Mor Beena Uthe Kon Shure Baji.” Everyone was amazed by the grace with which she moved.

“We are in awe of the girl’s spirit. We shall help her to pursue a career in dance,” SPESA vice-president Sandip Roychoudhury said. Many organizations have also offered to provide her with a prosthetic leg so she can dance comfortably.

H/T: The Better India