Dia Mirza Joins Hands With Afroz Shah On World Environment Day By Cleaning Mumbai’s Versova Beach

  •  May 31, 2018

How should we celebrate World Environment Day? Well, ask UN Goodwill ambassador Dia Mirza as she recently joined Mumbai-based lawyer and environmentalist Afroz Shah to celebrate the day in the most amazing manner by cleaning up Mumbai’s Versova beach. This year’s World Environment Day theme is to stop plastic pollution and say no to single-use plastic.

Dia Mirza

“My appeal to everyone this World Environment Day and every day is to become conscious of the plastic we consume in our everyday lives. We can make a big difference by simply saying NO to single-use plastic. Before you order the drink, please tell the server not to give you a plastic straw,” Dia Mirza said.  

Dia Mirza

“If you succeed in giving up single-use plastics, maybe then you can move to the next phase, which is to compel organisations, industries, and governments to do more to seek sustainable alternatives for all kinds of packaging,” she added.

H/T: The Quint

