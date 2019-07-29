Dessidre Fleming Shares Her Journey With Microtia To Self-Acceptance And Self-Love

When I meet an artist or a writer or any sort of influencer, I usually want to know how they achieved their skills and creativity. I indulge them in a conversation that brings out the answers to questions like, what inspires them, and if they have tenaciously worked through an unfavorable situation to get where they are today.

These burning questions became the very reason I want to share the story of Dessidre Fleming with the IWB readers. She’s a Writer from Delhi, who has a congenital deformity of the outer ear called Microtia.

Dessidre (pronounced as Dé -Zee-Ray) hails from Patna but now calls Delhi her home after living here for more than 15 years and securing a decent job in the city. She was born with one ear that caused the disfigurement of the right side of her face.

However, what is written in a medical textbook is not a story Dessidre wished to write for herself; her willpower to turn her medical condition into her strength is heroic in the face of hatred she’d faced from society and her close ones. “As a child, I had all sorts of suggestions flowing in from people of non-medical background. While some wanted me to undergo surgeries, others forced me to use hearing aid machines. Eventually, they all gave up on me because I wouldn’t hear,” she laughs as she begins narrating her story.

Back in the school days, Dessidre remembers herself as a geek. Her nose was constantly in her school books or her favorite novels. When she wasn’t reading, she’d jot her ambitious thoughts down in a secret journal. “I was quite studious at school, the first bencher in my class. I never needed any friends as I loved being on my own pretty much all the time. Even when I used to go to my grandfather’s, I would pack a lot of books with me and spend days and nights reading them cover to cover instead of playing with my cousins,” she recalls. Dessidre’s parents, too, encouraged her habit of reading that eventually helped her build a beautiful collection.

Happy in her own little world, small Dessidre was suddenly filled with multiple questions when she started hearing critical remarks (from relatives and school kids) regarding the way she looked. “I never knew I had a deformity. I always knew that my one ear was missing but the child in me never considered this physical condition as a ‘Deformity.’ That was probably the first time when I was made to feel different from others.”

Thus, began her medical check-ups. “My relatives talked my parents into getting a medical consultation. We then started meeting doctors who performed innumerable tests on me. To bring my face’s shape back to normal, I was made to wear uncomfortable braces and for the missing ear, they suggested a goddamn surgery. Was I ready? Even though I was very much a part of the whole situation, my final answer took many by surprise,” shares the 29-year-old.

She adds, “Right before the surgery, I announced my decision to my parents. I told them that I felt beautiful in the body I was born in and in no way was I planning any change. Neither I was the preferred friend at school nor the most favored child in my entire extended family, thus I knew for a fact that altering my body in any way wasn’t going to transform my circumstances. People who never liked me would continue feeling so, I told. Thankfully, my parents respected my decision and here I am!”

But to begin this new journey, the then teen girl was required to become even stronger. When she joined the college, she felt secluded as none of her classmates made an effort to interact with her. “That only made me more conscious because, hello, we’re grown-ups now! The fact hit me so hard that I gave up on attempting a relationship. I apparently believed that no boy wanted to take me out on a date and made myself comfortable with the thought of being alone. Not only romantically, but I also kept myself away from all sorts of glam events that happened during the college days,” Dessidre says.

“Truth is – the stigma that people like me aren’t good enough or beautiful comes from outside. The society makes us think so. We, in reality, grow up to be perfectly fine. It is people who make us think we aren’t enough.”

To make herself believe that she is enough, Dessidre had to undergo a lot of inner transformation during her teen days. First and foremost, she had to learn to appreciate herself. What do you love about yourself the most, I asked Dessidre. To which, she answered, “Oh, I am extremely honest and can never lie to anyone. But something that I absolutely adore about myself is that I am self-sufficient. I am providing for myself and that I am independent.”

Ms. D finds it funny that whenever she shares her story on social media, nobody but educated doctors tell her to get the surgery done because ‘there is no harm in doing so.’ “I am probably going to scream it for the last time – I agree it’s not a bad idea and anyone with Microtia is free to go for surgeries but the whole point of me not choosing this option is that I am happy with my-present-self,” she explains.

In the future, the young girl plans to open a digital platform where people with any kind of disability are free to share their artwork, opinion, etc. with the world. “With this, I also want to tell people in general that be kind to everyone, and while at it, don’t run off your sympathy upon us. It’s good that you want to make us feel included, but sometimes you end up overdoing things and that becomes quite evident. When you will truly consider us a part of the usual human society, you won’t be required to try so hard,” she signs off.

Dessidre is full of life. Don’t believe me? When I asked her, what does she get to unhear because she has only one ear, she giggles, and replies, “In my case, I happened to be a woman with a visible malformation, hence I’m comparatively more prone to receiving unnecessary advice. But with one ear, I guess I’m lucky to have unheard statements like – ‘Fix yourself to attract better marriage prospects,’ ‘Use makeup to hide your physical inadequacy.’ You know what I mean, ha-ha!”

If you want to read more of Dessidre Fleming, check out her blog. And, if you want to know which books are close to her heart, here you go: