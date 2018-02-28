Despite Warnings Given 3 Years Ago, No Action Taken Against Men Exploiting Syrian Women For Aid

The men who are supposed to be trusted at the time of crisis for help by Syrian women are doing exactly the opposite. They are shamefully demanding to trade sex for basic necessities.

The workers delivering aid on behalf of the UN and international charities have been sexually exploiting women in return for food. The horrible act has petrified women so much that they are avoiding the distribution cells. According to Hindustan Times, few aid workers told BBC, “people would assume they had offered their bodies for the aid they brought home”.

One of the workers also claimed that some humanitarian agencies have turned a blind eye to the exploitation because using third parties and local officials was the only way of getting aid into dangerous parts of Syria that international staff could not access.

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) conducted an assessment of gender-based violence in the region last year and realised the terrifying act. The report titled “Voices from Syria 2018″, have examples of women being asked for sexual favours.

The report quotes, “Examples were given of women or girls marrying officials for a short period of time for ‘sexual services’ in order to receive meals; distributors asking for telephone numbers of women and girls; giving them lifts to their houses ‘to take something in return’ or obtaining distributions ‘in exchange for a visit to her home’ or ‘in exchange for services, such as spending a night with them.’ Women and girls ‘without male protectors’, such as widows and divorcees as well as female IDPs (internally displaced persons), were regarded as particularly vulnerable to sexual exploitation.”

It’s heartwrenching to see that despite the issue being reported three years ago, it was blatantly ignored.

A humanitarian adviser for an international charity was told that women from the Dara’a and Quneitra areas of Syria had been offered aid in exchange for sex in the year March 2015. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) surveyed 190 women and girls in Dara’a and Quneitra, in June the same year. The survey resulted to show 40% of them agreeing to the fact of being sexually exploited when accessing services, including humanitarian aid.

A UN High Commissioner for Refugees spokesperson said the body was aware of the allegations in 2015 but because of the insufficient information to identify and take action against those accused, no immediate actions were taken.

H/T: Hindustan Times