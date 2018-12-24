Despite Losing Her Hand In An Accident, This Girl Didn’t Let Her Dream Of Becoming An Architect Die
- IWB Post
- December 24, 2018
Whenever I feel like I am in dire need of some serious motivation, all I have to do is head to Humans of Bombay’s official Instagram page and read the stories of individuals who are beating the most impossible odds. And this time it was the story of a young girl in Bombay, who didn’t let anything come in the way of her dreams.
“In 2010, after a wedding in Kolkata, I boarded a train back to Bombay, where I was studying architecture. I got in and quickly tucked myself into the upper berth and shut my eyes for a while. But I was jarred awake by a sudden derailment and fell down from the berth. Our bogie had gone completely off track!” she shared. “I don’t remember much after that–I woke up in debris. My right hand was cut off in the accident. I was told it was caused by Naxals–another train had hit our bogie. All this had happened while I was unconscious. I couldn’t feel the pain….I was just numb. I couldn’t fathom what had happened….in a split second, my life changed.”
Following the accident, she had multiple surgeries and took a month to recover, after which she went to college.
“But I was lost. What was an architect supposed to do without her hand? People told me to do something else. But this was my dream! I was brought back from this horrible accident for a reason, and now I had to give it my best. I wasn’t going to give up. I started writing with my left hand and learned how to draw with my foot by myself – that’s how I did my final thesis as well. It was tough but it proved how much I wanted it,” she said.
What boosted her confidence was the support of her family and friends who crowdfunded to help her buy a prosthetic arm.
“You know, I neither had control over the incidents on the day that changed everything for me, nor did I have a choice but to accept it at the time. But it was up to me to not let it define me. Today, I teach several budding architects. I travel for workshops and I do everything, people thought I couldn’t even dare to think of. I don’t see the limitation that others see in me. I’m enough, more than enough – and my fate will do just fine resting in my left hand,” she said.
