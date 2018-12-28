Despite Losing Eyesight In Acid Attack, Inderjt Kaur Takes On Journey To Become A Banker

A horrific incident in December 2011 brought Inderjit Kaur’s life to a standstill.

From Marauli Kalan village, Mohali, Inderjit aspired to complete her MA and Ph.D., following which she wanted to work for a private company.

But her aspirations became a distant dream when Manjit Singh of Zikarpur attacked with acid because she had rejected his marriage proposal. Besides the injuries that she suffered on her face, Inderjit also lost her eyesight in the attack.

Despite the dreadful incident, this brave girl did not lose will to live and emerged as phoenix to bring hope to other acid attack survivors. After seven years of insistent visits from one bureaucratic threshold to another, she obliged the government to formulate special policies of support in the states of Punjab and Haryana that now provide financial assistance to acid attack survivors.

Sharing her misery post the attack, she told TOI, “Except my mother, no other relative — not even my brother — supported me in my fight against the perpetrators. I had to leave studies and felt completely isolated. I used to cry all the time. The villagers and relatives would tell me that I’ve become a burden on the family and society. Then I decided to do something and joined the National Institute for Visually Handicapped in Dehradun.”

But a determined Inderjit turned a deaf ear to all the remarks made by people around her, she learned new reading techniques using audio recordings and completed her graduation. Then a victorious Inderjit appeared for competitive banking service examinations and cleared the test in her third attempt this year, in June.

According to The Times of India, Inderjit was selected under the visually-impaired category and she has now joined as a clerk in Delhi’s Canara Bank office.

Photo Source: Inderjit Kaur Rubi/Facebook (L); Kaur before the acid attack(R) and Abhay Chawla/Facebook.

H/T: The Better India