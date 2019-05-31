Despite Having The Highest Number Of Women MPs This Year, Only Three Women Sworn As Cabinet Ministers

On Thursday, BJP leader Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister for the second time on the grounds of Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi that also saw 24 cabinet ministers taking an oath of office. But, while the newly elected 17th Lok Sabha observes the highest number of women MPs, the count of women among the 24 cabinet ministers remains only three.

This year a total number of 716 women candidates were seen contesting the Lok Sabha elections, out of which 78 won the elections that made the representation of women the highest at 14.3 % as compared to the 2014 results.

When the BJP came to power, back in 2014, the government had 10 women ministers, out of which six were Sushma Swaraj, Uma Bharti, Najma Heptullah, Maneka Gandhi, Harsimrat Kaur and Smriti Irani, who were the ministers of the cabinet rank. However, the second round of Modi’s Government has only three women cabinet ministers, namely Smriti Irani, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Harsimrat Kaur Badal. While Nirmala Sitharaman has been awarded the Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs portfolio, Smriti Irani is the Minister of Women and Child Development and Minister of Textiles, and Harsimrat Kaur Badal is the Minister of Food Processing Industries.

Apart from these three, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Renuka Singh Saruta, and Deboshree Chowdhury have been sworn in as Ministers of State in the new cabinet.

