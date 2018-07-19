Despite Countless Reports On Crime By NCRB, Children Stuck In Sex Trade Cannot Be Tracked

In India, the number of cases involving commercial sexual exploitation of children (CSEC) is limitless and numerous reports by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) are published every year on crime and death in the country. Despite that, children stuck in the sex trade slip through the gaps in data collection.

Effective policies cannot be framed without knowing the magnitude of the problem. “Booking a case of trafficking becomes complicated as it involves police officers of different jurisdictions coming together, invoking different sections of the law and it requires overall understanding of how these crimes take place,” said Roop Sen, founding member and advisor to the organisation Sanjog, which is working towards strengthening state policies and implementation of anti-trafficking laws.

“While traffickers, brothel managers, agents and pimps from different states are in a nexus, the police force is mostly disjointed. We cannot blame the officers on the ground as the current system in place does not allow for an efficient implementation of the law when it is across states,” he added.

As per the estimates, there are somewhere between 24 lakh and 36 lakh children stuck in commercial sex trade. But there is no official data to confirm this number. The police files cases of child sexual abuse under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) or The Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act (ITPA). There are 36,022 cases are under POCSO Act. with Uttar Pradesh recording 4,954 cases and Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh with 4,815 and 4,717 cases respectively.

Earlier, various sections of the Indian Penal Code were clubbed for the annual statistics of trafficking. “However, for the present edition the information is based on the Monthly Anti-Human Trafficking Data furnished by the AHT Units of State/UT police,” read the report by NCRB.

The NGOs engaged in rescue operations have, time and again, pointed out that the number of cases of child trafficking booked does not match the real number.

“The entire business is so underground and hidden, especially when it comes to trafficked minors. Dubious massage parlors, lodges, and residential houses on rent are the new fronts for brothels, housing even minors, making it difficult for cops to book cases,” said Anita Kanaiya, Director for Freedom Project India. “Even when minors are rescued, POCSO has only been added in the last 3 years or so. The numbers in NCRB are only of the registered cases and in no way indicative of the actual problem.”

“Some 80% of cases booked under POCSO are for several other reasons like eloping or where the accused is a known person,” said Roop Sen. “Several different and important social issues are being documented as one. It serves no purpose and at the end of the day, no one knows the magnitude of the problem at hand.”

Exactly! And the main culprit behind the crime, the trafficker, walks free, can travel between states easily, that too with the children with him but the police, however, cannot follow the trafficker outside the area of their jurisdiction.

“Even if they want to, they have to take permission. To pursue the case, they will have to spend money from their own pockets – which will be reimbursed only years later,” said Sen.

There needs to be a robust system where the movement of children can be tracked. “Some children are taken to neighboring cities like Bengaluru. We have no clue what happens to them once they leave the state,” said the MP Nirmala, the Chairperson of Tamil Nadu’s Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

In the Winter Session of the parliament, the proposed Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection, and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2018 is set to be tabled. “The Bill proposes the formation of a national investigation agency which will have the authority to look at cases at the interstate level. It also has a monitoring agency to ensure the law is implemented well,” said Sen as the Bill will fast track all cases and will provide comprehensive rehabilitation for victims.

H/T: The News Minute