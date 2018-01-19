Designers To Auction The Black Dresses Worn By Celebs At Golden Globes For Time’s Up

As a symbol of silent protest against the culture of sexual harassment in Hollywood, actors were seen wearing black head-to-toe at the Golden Globes 2018.

Many celebrities like Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Stone, Lady Gaga, and Blake Lively raised their voice in support of the #MeToo movement and the campaign Time’s Up by choosing to wear black at the award function. The campaign Time’s Up aims to promote safety and equality in the workplace.

The dresses worn by celebrities became symbols of awareness and social change and unlike other occasions where the dresses were sent back to the store, this time they will be auctioned. According to Vogue.com, Condé Nast has partnered with Time’s Up and eBay for Charity to host an auction of the Golden Globes dresses on Friday, January 19 at 12:00 p.m. EST.

So, Reese Witherspoon’s Zac Posen gown, Tracee Ellis Ross’s Marc Jacobs dress and turban, Hugh Jackman’s Brioni tuxedo, Claire Foy’s Stella McCartney suit, and 35 more pieces will be donated by top designers.

Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast and Editor in Chief of Vogue, said, “At Condé Nast, we’ve always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change.”

She added, “Through this auction, powered by eBay for Charity, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time’s Up initiative and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct.”

The auction will last through January 26.

H/T: Vogue.com