Designers’ #Gandi Habit Of Copying Is Being Savagely Exposed By Instagrammer Diet Sabya
- IWB Post
- April 13, 2018
The game of copycats stalking originals is not new. The creative world has faced a lot of offenders often stealing music, scripts, art, prints, and designs blatantly and when caught, using the words “recreation” and “inspiration” as shields. High time to call them out, right? Anonymously-run Instagram page Diet Sabya felt the same.
Diet Sabya is for Diet Sabyasachi, who is basically the younger Indian sister of West’s Diet Prada. Diet Prada started its Instagram page in the year 2014 and since then has been calling out copy-cats on its page. It recently called out Dior for stealing an artwork from an Indian fair trade store.
Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Resort ’18 show for @dior was certainly epic. Not only the location, but the rich blend of materials and inspirations in the clothes themselves. Hidden amongst the cave paintings and Tarot embroideries was a print of yogis and lotuses bearing a striking resemblance to a decades-old wooden block print from People Tree, a fair trade store and collective in India that empowers local designers and handicrafts groups. Another day, another luxury company bypassing an opportunity to work with the actual artisans who inspired them. For their signature Yoga print to show up on beloved Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor on the cover of Elle India is just another stab. * #peopletree #ojiritsen #gurpreetsidhu #dior #diorcouture #mariagraziachiuri #mariachiuri #diorsauvage #fairtrade #couture #tarot #georgiaokeefe #lascaux #sonamkapoor #bollywood #actress #elle #ellemagazine #elleindia #yoga #yogi #blockprint #lotus #alexachung #ootd #wiwt #copycat #knockoff #dietprada
Coming to Indian designers, our fashion pool is filled with a plethora of crabs who are not only pro at stealing International designers’ designs but also good at xeroxing fellow Indian designers’ work. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Diet Sabya explained its reason to start the page and said, “Copying isn’t cool and we will make sure the online universe knows that… About time serial offenders, influential or upcoming — be called out for their mediocrity.”
And, the page stands true to its agenda. In just a month since its launch, it has called out many Indian designers blatantly copying other designers. Designers like Falguni & Shane Peacock, Nikhil Thampi, Manish Malhotra, Amit Aggarwal, and Nitya Bajaj have been called out for the rip-offs.
मोर ki दाढ़ी mein गुच्ची! . . SWIPE RIGHT to get your MIND BLOWN! . . @falgunipeacock & @shanepeacock – @gucci called and they are cancelling your licence! 😂 . . #gandi #copy #jabdilmangemore #dietsabya
@falgunishanepeacockindia VS. @ramikadi – who copied who? . . #gandi #🤢 #dietsabya
Interviewer : So Amit, tell us about your time at Versace… specially after your stint at the (in)famous Morphe. Amit Aggarwal : Ugh, it’s pronounced Versac-ay. One second, Donatella is calling. . . Disclaimer: This post may cause heart burn and emotional unrest. . . (Left: @versace 2016; right: @amitaggarwalofficial 2017) . . #dietsabya #gandi #copy #🤢
So who copied who? (Left: @zuhairmuradofficial Bridal 2018: @manishmalhotra05 Pune show 2018) . . #dietsabya #🤔 #jugaad #gandi
Hey @shivanbhatiya want to check if you are contemplating on starting a new label (without @narresh) called Shivan and Nitya? Or will be named – Narresh and Nitya? LOLOL. On a series note… Maybe @labelnityabajaj can tell us why the aesthetic, the turban, the print all look a little too similar? . . #copy #🤢 #india #dietsabya
The page has already garnered celebrity followers like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Shivan Bhatiya, and Masaba Gupta. And, the page is pretty brutal to call out serial offenders too. For example, anchor turned designer Gabriella Demetriades who runs her brand under the name Deme by Gabriella have been caught by the page for its repetitive rip-offs.
Former Miss IPL contestant and now barely-there-fashion-designer, @demebygabriella loves her celebrity clients and ripping off Project Runway designers. LOL. Like this @heidiklum number. Wonder if this was made in Lokhandwala? Thanks for the tip off @sushiru_ (Hello, @sukritigrover 😬😅) . #copycat #🤢 #india #designers #projectrunwaycopy #lol #fringe
Nope @demebygabriella absolutely did NOT copy this design from @monsemaison. 😅 #madeinPaliHill . Wonder how @malaikaarorakhanofficial feels while wearing rip-offs out in public? . . #gandi #copy #🤢 #dietsabya
In sweet revenge, designers call out Diet Sabya for being a copy itself. Their reply on this, “While the idea is, the narrative isn’t. The references are as desi as Rakhi Sawant’s English accent. PS: We are not affiliated to Diet Prada in any which way!” And, as their bio says, “A Copy Of A Copy.”
Another defence used by the designers in the comments of pictures where they are called out is “inspiration”. Diet Sabya differentiated inspiration from copying saying, “When Nikhil Thampi publicly references Azzedine Alaïa for a gown he made for bestie Esha Gupta, it’s an inspiration or as he likes to call it, homage. On the contrary, when he dresses up Bhumi Pednekar in a white gown that looks like the long lost twin of Gigi Hadid’s Brandon Maxwell gown that she wore months before the said appearance. Rather sus we’d say!“
“There is a shitshow running in the name of “inspiration”. Most times, it isn’t as difficult as most think. Guess we were born with it,” they added.
Well, the burn by the page has given a few designers the strength to explain and the others have chosen the path to block them. “They choose to either block us, or leave long explanations or try to defend their design process,“ said Diet Sabya.
According to the page, it’s the ignorance that has led to the increased rate of copies. They said, “It’s the complacency, the sheer ignorance and worst of all, the self-congratulatory culture that has enabled these gandi copies. Far too many pats on the back vs tight slaps. In that sense, we are a solid punch!“
#deniedsourcingrequest: #TBT to last year when @theanisha put @shahidkapoor in a head-to-toe rip-off of @kris_van_assche’s FW13 look-custom-made by @anujmadaancouture. Possibly the biggest style move of 2017! . . Still so #phresh that we had to #TBT on a damn Monday! 😂 . . Photo by the wonderful @colstonjulian . . #gandi #copy #custom #dietsabya #🤢
Their suggestion to the designers ripping off is, “If they can find new designs to copy, with little more effort and actual research, one can come up with unique collections. Or just hire an assistant designer whose best skillset doesn’t include making secret Pinterest boards.“
All in all, “Beware, designers!”
H/T: Hindustan Times
