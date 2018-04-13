Designers’ #Gandi Habit Of Copying Is Being Savagely Exposed By Instagrammer Diet Sabya

The game of copycats stalking originals is not new. The creative world has faced a lot of offenders often stealing music, scripts, art, prints, and designs blatantly and when caught, using the words “recreation” and “inspiration” as shields. High time to call them out, right? Anonymously-run Instagram page Diet Sabya felt the same.

Diet Sabya is for Diet Sabyasachi, who is basically the younger Indian sister of West’s Diet Prada. Diet Prada started its Instagram page in the year 2014 and since then has been calling out copy-cats on its page. It recently called out Dior for stealing an artwork from an Indian fair trade store.

Coming to Indian designers, our fashion pool is filled with a plethora of crabs who are not only pro at stealing International designers’ designs but also good at xeroxing fellow Indian designers’ work. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Diet Sabya explained its reason to start the page and said, “Copying isn’t cool and we will make sure the online universe knows that… About time serial offenders, influential or upcoming — be called out for their mediocrity.”

And, the page stands true to its agenda. In just a month since its launch, it has called out many Indian designers blatantly copying other designers. Designers like Falguni & Shane Peacock, Nikhil Thampi, Manish Malhotra, Amit Aggarwal, and Nitya Bajaj have been called out for the rip-offs.

The page has already garnered celebrity followers like Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Shivan Bhatiya, and Masaba Gupta. And, the page is pretty brutal to call out serial offenders too. For example, anchor turned designer Gabriella Demetriades who runs her brand under the name Deme by Gabriella have been caught by the page for its repetitive rip-offs.

In sweet revenge, designers call out Diet Sabya for being a copy itself. Their reply on this, “While the idea is, the narrative isn’t. The references are as desi as Rakhi Sawant’s English accent. PS: We are not affiliated to Diet Prada in any which way!” And, as their bio says, “A Copy Of A Copy.”

Another defence used by the designers in the comments of pictures where they are called out is “inspiration”. Diet Sabya differentiated inspiration from copying saying, “When Nikhil Thampi publicly references Azzedine Alaïa for a gown he made for bestie Esha Gupta, it’s an inspiration or as he likes to call it, homage. On the contrary, when he dresses up Bhumi Pednekar in a white gown that looks like the long lost twin of Gigi Hadid’s Brandon Maxwell gown that she wore months before the said appearance. Rather sus we’d say!“

“There is a shitshow running in the name of “inspiration”. Most times, it isn’t as difficult as most think. Guess we were born with it,” they added.

Well, the burn by the page has given a few designers the strength to explain and the others have chosen the path to block them. “They choose to either block us, or leave long explanations or try to defend their design process,“ said Diet Sabya.

According to the page, it’s the ignorance that has led to the increased rate of copies. They said, “It’s the complacency, the sheer ignorance and worst of all, the self-congratulatory culture that has enabled these gandi copies. Far too many pats on the back vs tight slaps. In that sense, we are a solid punch!“

Their suggestion to the designers ripping off is, “If they can find new designs to copy, with little more effort and actual research, one can come up with unique collections. Or just hire an assistant designer whose best skillset doesn’t include making secret Pinterest boards.“

All in all, “Beware, designers!”

H/T: Hindustan Times