Designer Shreya Arora’s Poster Series Exposes The Indian Society’s Habit Of Victim Blaming

It’s her fault, she shouldn’t have worn provocative clothes. What was she doing out of her home at midnight? She should not have been this open with men. These are some of the remarks that are often made casually in our country after rape incidents.

When it comes to sexual harassment and violence, victim shaming is almost a “tradition” in our country. The media does it, big political figures do it, the neighbouring aunty does it and there is no shying away from it. It is but natural and it is always somewhat “her fault.”

21-year-old graphic designer, Shreya Arora is challenging this mindset with her artwork. She has designed a series of posters based on magazine covers that talk about how the blame always falls on the victim no matter what.

Titled “The Good Victim Starter Pack,” the poster series is a satire on the repressive mindset that is always bent on suppressing the women. Shreya shared with ScoopWoop that she found the inspiration for her artwork through her experiences in France as an exchange student. Most of the students in France were scared of visiting India because of the kind of news they had heard.

Shreya says, “Along with the frequent stories about rape and assault, there was also another pattern to be seen- one of influential figures criticising the victim, morally policing her…I realized how victim-blaming forms a large part of our narratives.With this series, I tried to create a satire on the fact that no matter how careful, conservative, or perfect a victim is, people always find a way to blame her more than the assailant.”

Here are some of the posters from the series:

The Good Victim Starter Pack: Step 3- Know your gifts. Surprise the women in your life with questions like ‘if you were being abused why didn’t you just leave?’ Show her she’s special and tell her it’s always better to be miserable than to face questions from nosy neighborhood aunties about why you got a divorce. #inspiroindia #huffpostarts #huffpostwomen #HGArt 125 Likes, 8 Comments – Shreya Arora (@arorashreyav) on Instagram: “The Good Victim Starter Pack: Step 3- Know your gifts. Surprise the women in your life with…”

The Good Victim Starter Pack: Step 2- Embrace your inner princess (with the terms and conditions that it entails, of course) #inspiroindia #huffpostarts #huffpostwomen #HGArt 122 Likes, 10 Comments – Shreya Arora (@arorashreyav) on Instagram: “The Good Victim Starter Pack: Step 2- Embrace your inner princess (with the terms and conditions…”