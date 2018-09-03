Designer Seerat Virdi From Ludhiana Has Reached The Grand Finale At Redress Design Award 2018

Ludhiana-based fashion designer Seerat Virdi, who was representing India at Redress Design Award 2018, has reached the grand finale round. The design award is a sustainable fashion designing global platform in Hong Kong, where designers from across the world are competing through designs, reusing and upcycling the waste of this industry.

Virdi is now among the top 11 finalists at the competition, which is organised by environmental NGO, Redress and is the world’s largest sustainable fashion design competition where finalists from 11 countries present their sustainable designs that are created entirely from waste textiles. The other 10 finalists are from Hong Kong, Japan, Denmark, France, Israel, the Philippines, Australia, Taiwan, Spain and the UK.

The 26-year-old, who holds a bachelor’s degree in fashion design from Pearl Academy, Delhi, explained her reason and process for reusing waste textiles to The Indian Express as she shared, “I have sourced waste from the wholesale markets of Ludhiana, where manufacturing units and textiles dump what they don’t need. Then I visited many boutiques to ask for katran. I have even used my mother’s old saris. From organza, silk, threads, fabrics to everything that I could manage, I have created designs from them. I also went to shopkeepers and asked for thaan (fabric rolls) which were almost over, called ‘end of roll fabric’ in sustainable designing. Otherwise, they would have only ended up in garbage dumps increasing pressure on landfills.”

Virdi sources her cut and sew waste, commonly called katran (leftovers of fabrics and threads usually discarded by boutiques and wholesale garments manufacturers after completing a design) to create eco-friendly designs made using sustainable design techniques such as zero waste pattern cutting, reconstruction, and upcycling.

For the grand finale at Redress Design Award, Virdi’s five sustainable designs have been selected. They are in 10 pieces which can be attached and detached to increase usability.

“For the grand finale, one of my works includes a jacket made by deconstructing an older piece of clothing. Bottom of the dress are threads let loose to create sinuous flow. Two of my outfits selected for Lakme Fashion Week are from the zero-waste collection. The first one, a tunic-bodice-skirt, has bodice made from cut and sew waste. The skirt is made from raw silk and tunic is reversible, which can be worn in different ways. The second one, a tunic-palazzo-jacket, has a palazzo made from upcycled threads used for tassel and reversible tunic,” said Virdi as she threw light on her finale work.

Apart from this contest in Hong Kong, her two sustainable works were also selected for the Lakme Fashion Week Incubation Programme 2018.

Virdi runs her own brand Miesu, which she now aims to make completely dependable on sustainable designing and clothing. “I launched it last year but not as a sustainable clothing brand. But after I realised that how much waste this industry produces on daily basis and how badly it is affecting our environment, I now aim to make it completely sustainable. Currently, the fashion designing industry in India is largely ignorant about this damaging aspect of our work which is putting a lot of pressure on our planet. Even the biggest brands in the world do not sell every single piece of their works and waste generated by this industry is enormous,” said Virdi.

We wish Virdi all the best for the finale!

H/T: The Indian Express