Designer Sabyasachi Suggests What Should Be On A Summer Bride’s Check List

A Sabyasachi bride is chic and extraordinary. There’s flamboyance, there’s extravaganza, there’s traditionalism, there’s modernism, there’s flare. Last year winter weddings saw Sabyasachi brides Anushka Sharma and Amrita Puri who walked in muted colors. Is it the same for his summer brides? Scroll down to find out.

When it comes to colours, the connoisseur of wedding style says the palette needs to be more experimental and brighter like the sun. “Push the envelope in strong colors like bright cadmium yellow, kingfisher blue, Iranian turquoise, coral, lemon and lime with extreme fluorescence,” Sabyasachi told Vogue India.

Colour blocking seems to be the thing of the season. Sabyasachi thinks the same. He suggests, “Put a modern spin on the ’70s with bright color-blocking and minimal embroidery that can be accentuated with statement jewellery.”

Speaking of the fabric that should be the choice of the season, he said, “The fabric of the season is organza in extreme silhouettes—hyper volume or slim and tapered.” There’s definitely nothing in moderation this wedding season as per style guru Sabyasachi.

The designer whose models are often seen wearing nude or minimal makeup has a similar suggestion for the brides for the scorching season. “Use colour like never before and do exactly the opposite with your makeup,” recommends Sabyasachi.

H/T: Vogue India