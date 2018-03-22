Designer Premal Badiani On How Sustainable Fashion Should Not Be A Seasonal Choice

We love the power of clothing and how transformative it can be for individuals and societies. Premal Badiani is one such designer who’s giving the world a perspective that is beyond fashion. Felicitated by the Consulate General in New York and by the government of India for being a positive influence in the community by continuously working on initiatives with charity associations, Badiani has been able to create positive rippling effects both in India and the US.

The media knows Badiani as a celebrity designer who’s made quite a few appearances in New York Fashion Week, Mercedes Benz Fashion Show, Porsche Fashion Show and Charlotte Fashion Week. With this conversation, we hope to explore several other aspects of her life.

Excerpts below:

Describe your initial days in the fashion industry.

In the beginning, I was very naïve to the whole end-to-end process and my creativity and passion were the only two things I had and, hence, there was a lot of experimentation. From constantly predicting trends, studying about the industry to keeping up with its movements, it’s been a lot of work. When you are catering to a global clientele, it keeps you on your toes. Sometimes, things would work better than I had hoped, while in other cases, they didn’t. Amidst this, the most important lesson I learned is to believe in myself.

How do you maintain the sense of Indian aesthetics in your designs?

As a brand that was born in the western world, we’ve successfully maintained its heritage while giving it a global identity. We are proud of the fact that our production house is based in India and majority of the raw material is sourced locally. With this, we’re able to support the government in the “Make in India” and “Skill Development” initiatives.

What is your business mantra?

When you are an international brand with your artisans and part of the team sitting remotely, three things are essential – clear communication, an active unit that shares the same vision, and a well-defined process. Most of our work schedule is shared digitally as we take advantage of the technology to its fullest. For parts of the process that I need to be present in person, I never hesitate to make myself available for the team.

You create sustainable fashion. Do you think its market is more prominent in the West as compared to India?

No, I do not think so. I have always believed that conscious fashion is influenced by how aware and willing we are as a human society regardless of the cultural and geographical boundaries. Sustainable fashion is one such aspect that needs global environmental awareness. Caring about the planet should not be a seasonal choice, and hence, my efforts are geared towards bringing about that awareness.

What kinds of challenges do you face as a sustainable fashion designer?

The two big challenges are finding the right resources that work for the designs and concepts and finding the right market placement of these designs.

According to you, what are the dynamic ways in which the fashion industry can promote environmental-conscious clothes?

There needs to be a 360-degree effort in the whole manufacturing to consumption process. Designers need to not only use plant and fruit-based fabric and dyes but also try to make their work more sustainable and reduce their carbon footprint, by opting to work with local weavers and artisans. In this way, they also help in generating employment in their surroundings, thereby sustaining them and their craft.

Sustainable fashion is not just about producing clothes in environmentally and socio-economically sustainable manner, but also about encouraging more sustainable patterns of consumption, which necessitate shifts in individual attitudes and behavior.

Breast cancer survivors Marry Ann and Ozlem once walked the ramp for you. What was the experience like?

(Picture source: American Bazaar Online)

In my journey for finding the right representatives for the cause and the brand, I had interviewed more than 30 women fighters and survivors. What stood out about them was their strong personality and their overpowering need to do something that was greater than the cause itself. They wanted to be on the runway to represent every woman who is fighting cancer and inspire by setting an example and they did exactly that. In spite of their delicate health conditions, their willingness and dedication to walk for me were commendable.

Lastly, what’s in the future for brand Premal Badiani?

The brand has major plans. Along with penetrating further into the US market, we dream to grow globally. For now, after successful seasons at the NYFW, we’ve been invited to showcase at the Paris Fashion Week.

Cover picture source: Little India