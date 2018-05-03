Designer Payal Khandwala On Staying Away From Trends And Fashion Magazines

Bright, bold, and beautiful are the three words that fit perfectly well with Mumbai-based fashion designer Payal Khandwala‘s designs. The minimalism of silhouettes blended with bold colours has become the Khandwala statement in the past six years.

Her label, under her name, launched in the year 2012 and it wasn’t long before it resonated with the modern Indian women. It was maybe because she made what she wanted to wear and stayed far away from the idea of a trend. Fashion designing was her second love though.

It is painting that will always be closer to Payal’s heart. In our phone conversation on a sunny April afternoon, she said how her life still swings between painting and fashion design. A design graduate from SNDT, Mumbai, she traveled to New York to study Fine Arts at Parsons School Of Design in the late 90s and later studied at Metafora, an international workshop for Contemporary Art in Barcelona. From Mumbai to New York to Barcelona to Mumbai again, Payal continued with her love of art until she met with the happy accident of showcasing her designs for Lakme Fashion Week in 2012.

A happy switch in the career, initial struggles in the fashion industry, inspiration behind her aesthetics, we discovered these and many more in the conversation. Read excerpts:

First things first, tell us about your childhood. Was it bold and colourful like the statement Payal Khandwala ‘gem colors’?

Haha! Bold, I am not sure. Being an only child I was quite shy, which changed with the course of time as I went to college and with further experiences. Colourful, absolutely! I have grown up painting, which I think has been passed onto me from my mother and nani, both loved to paint. Colors and canvas – my absolute favourites.

So, when you were little, who was your fashion inspiration?

I was more of an academic child, who stayed away from the TV and fashion magazines. In fact, while growing up we never had any fashion magazines. I had more access to NAT Geo magazines and Reader’s Digest as dad liked them.

Payal (left) with her mother

If I go in retrospect, my mother has been a big influence. She is a very creative person who sewed her own clothes. I remember she also used to make clothes for me from her sarees. Also, the Tribal images from NAT Geo magazines have inspired me quite a lot. With not much access to resources, they are so stylish in their individuality. Accessories, fabrics, they wear what works for them and don’t follow trends. This to a wider extent resonates with my style. Even as a child I was always sure about what I wanted to wear and never followed a trend.

Strong-headed as a kid, we’re impressed. How about your college life? Tell us about your life as a student.

I loved the student life. If given a chance, I would become a student anytime now. I have a curiosity for learning because I feel it keeps you young, keeps you in tune with the word. As a student, I was a big nerd! I did my work properly. I was an ideal student.

Payal, you have been a student of both fashion design and fine arts. Which is the one lesson that you learnt during Fine Arts that helps you in your fashion designing career now?

Not one lesson, but many. The formal aspects that I cared about during painting like color theory, values, discipline, drama, everything’s the same. The only difference is – canvas.

What were the initial struggles you faced while making your way into the world filled with designers?

The struggle I feel was that we were ahead of the curve. The modern India aesthetics were deeply rooted but were not represented in the costumes. So, when we started, it was new for people. While there were women who wanted to try and experiment, there were a lot many who were hesitant to make an experimental shift. This, however, never bothered me much because I knew what I wanted to make. I knew what I wanted to voice through my clothes, and half the battle was won there.

The neat and clean geometric silhouettes of Payal Khandwala. What’s the inspiration behind this?

I am a minimalist but I am an Indian too, who loves authentic bold Indian colors. So, in my clothes, I have married bold Indian colors with simple, clean, and neat cuts. I love and let clothes take shape of the body in a natural way. I love happy accidents. I like to be able to tell a story with as few elements as possible.

Tell us a little about your clients who you identify as ‘The Payal Khandwala Women’.

From a young girl to an older woman – we have a large demographic. And, I think it’s because our clothes don’t follow a trend, a word I absolutely hate, rather they are pieces that define your personality. I believe in making clothes that are timeless and not temporary.

And, what is Payal’s personal style like? (We find it quite BOHO!)

As a person, I am informal. I can just cross my legs and sit comfortably at lunches. I don’t like clothes in which I am fidgeting, or making myself conscious or uncomfortable in any way. My personal style matches with the Gemini quality of blending personalities. I like things to be free-spirited but at the same time, they have to be chic, classic, feminine, and fierce.

Clothes should celebrate women. If what we wear is tight or uncomfortable, they hold us back and take over our personality with awkwardness. Fashion should allow us to express ourselves, not the opposite.

Your work focuses on handwoven and sustainable clothing. What is your advice for readers to live a sustainable lifestyle?

In terms of clothes, I encourage you to repeat clothes. It’s absolutely okay to repeat. As a consumer, if you buy too many, you’ll throw too many, which isn’t good. Buy clothes that you’ll care for a longer time. Understand that clothes available at relatively cheaper prices are costing livelihood at the grassroot level. Fast-fashion is a big disadvantage to labour and weaver.

Bold and strong colours in your clothes – do these resonate with your idea of women?

Ya, absolutely. Over the years we have become non-conforming and our inner strength is unmatched.

One of the strong women who wore Payal Khandwala recently is Hillary Clinton. Tell us about this incredible experience.

Hillary Clinton wearing Payal Khandwala

We were one of the designers who had sent the pieces to her for selection and she picking our design was totally impromptu. She also came to the store and just the fact that she walked in was a memorable experience. We chatted about sexism, misogyny, motherhood, career, work, it was wonderful.

Payal with Hillary Clinton at her store.

She later also sent me a thank you letter.

We need to know more about the adorable diva and little diva series.

Oh, that was a fun series we did with my daughter. She often comes for shoots, so once we just made an extra outfit for her from the leftover fabric. She is truly a diva who already has her own sense of style and is headstrong.

From the diva and little series. Payal’s daughter in the right.

Do you think dressing them up like adults comes across as imposing beauty standards on them?

It might. When we dressed up my daughter, it was a fun experiment. It’s not an everyday routine. She is already a boss of herself and I am glad that beauty is not the central part of her life.

Lastly, like your childhood, do you keep your daughter away from the magazines, too?

Not only her, I don’t read magazines either. The idea and standard of beauty depicted in them are unreal. I don’t want her to believe that there is a set standard of beauty looking at the highly-edited and photoshopped images. Women of my age are also shown in a very unreal manner.