Dermatologist Vandana Mohindra Explains The Effect Of Microbeads & Anti-Aging Creams

There are hundreds and thousands of websites on Google that share reviews on different makeup and skincare products. What most of us keep in mind while buying any of these products is the price and the brand they belong to. But what we should actually pay attention to is the product composition that you’ll apply to the largest organ of your body – skin.

We spoke to Vandana Mohindra, one of the three founding partners of Dr. Monica MD Skin Therapies, about choosing the right product for your skin type. (In the cover picture: Founding partners – Vandana Mohindra and Gaurav Kumar)

Vandana is the daughter of Dr. Monica Mohindra, a renowned Consultant Dermatologist with an experience of over 40 years. An alumnus of AIIMS, Dr. Monica has come up with some brilliant skin-care varieties like body lotions, bathing products, baby products, etc. Let us explore them.

Excerpts below:

Most of the products in the market are ‘approved by dermatologists.’ You are one of those marginally few brands that are produced by the dermatologist himself. How has the journey been so far?

My mother is a brilliant chemist. After treating varieties of skins (in India, Sri Lanka, and the UK) and realizing that the products in the market have nothing but harmful elements in them, she formulated non-steroidal combinations for her clients. Once her inventions started receiving positive feedback, we decided to take this initiative online to reach a wider audience. The response has been incredible! Today we’re available on websites like Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, etc.

The competition in the skincare market is pretty huge in India. What’s your strategy?

Our USP is that we are a non-steroidal, perfume-free, cruelty-free, and hypoallergenic brand. Also, we aren’t claiming to be organic or Ayurvedic. We position ourselves as a Clinic Skin Therapy Institute that has been able to create a niche of its own.

What advice do you give to people with sensitive skin?

First, if you’ve been able to figure out skin-friendly products for yourself, don’t ever make a shift merely to ‘give others a try.’ Stick to them religiously. Second, always, always look for the added ingredients in the product and consult the doctor before using it. You should be well aware of the components and their consequences, if any. For example, check if the essential oils are organic and spirit-free, in case you are allergic to them.

Do we need to be extra cautious about any current fad in the beauty market?

The usage of Microbeads is one such raging controversy. Many beauty companies add Microbeads to their products to appear fancy and shiny. It’s evidently a decoration technique and has got no health benefit. It became an even bigger concern after the environmentalists discovered the adverse effects of Microbeads on our oceans and, consequently, on drinking water.

How real are anti-aging creams?

My mother says anti-aging creams only help moisturize the skin well. The anti-aging creams make your skin look plumper and firmer and these, according to her, are the superficial changes that cosmetics offer.

My mother keeps reminding me to moisturize my skin properly, protect it from the harsh sun and not choose any cosmetic therapy. Trust me, if you follow these instructions, you will be surprised at the results!

What is your view about the sun protecting lotions?

They are important but only when you’re out in the sun for a longer time. All of us need some amount of sun to absorb Vitamin D that most of the Indians have a deficiency of. Don’t be paranoid about suntan and don’t confuse it with sunburn, which only happens if you spend hours under the sun at one go.

What is your skincare routine?

(laughs) I follow what my mother follows. We drink lots of water, use Dr. Monica MD’s cleanser to wipe off the dirt, and apply moisturizing cream according to the weather. Once a week, we deep clean our faces with Dr. Monica MD’s blemish-wash cream. Also, we use bath-cream that is basically a cream-based soap formula and even works wonder for babies with eczema (itchy and scaly skin rashes) and pregnant women with scratchy skin. It has helped me retain natural skin oils.

Lastly, are you particular about your food?

Absolutely! I don’t eat any kind of chili as it tends to make our skin blotchy. I also avoid extremely sweet fruits like avocado and mango. At parties, I calculate my alcohol consumption which, again, makes your skin dry and body weak if taken in excess.

