Deputy Commissioner Father Feels Proud To Salute His Daughter, Who Is Now His Senior Officer

A.R. Umamaheswara Sarma, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Police, is proud to salute his daughter Sindhu Sarma, who is now his senior officer with her post as Superintendent of Police of Jagtiyal district of Telangana.

When the father-daughter duo came face to face while doing their duty at the public meeting of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Sunday, he saluted her. He has been serving in the police for over three decades while his daughter joined the force four years ago but on Sunday when they came face to face, he saluted her.

According to NDTV, he said, “This is the first time we have come together while doing our duties. I am fortunate to work with her,” said Umamaheswara Sarma, who began his career as sub-inspector and was recently conferred the IPS rank. He continued, “She is my senior officer. When I see her, I salute her. We do our respective duties and don’t discuss this, but at home we are just like any father and daughter.”

Mr Sarma, who has been serving in the police for over three decades, is currently serving as DCP in Malkajgiri area under Rachakonda police commissionerate in Hyderabad and is retiring next year. His daughter Sindhu Sarma joined the force four years ago and is an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of 2014 batch,

